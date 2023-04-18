WT+Launches+National+Fellowship+for+Rural+Educational+Leaders

CANYON, Texas — Scholars from around the country have been selected for the inaugural class of West Texas A&M University’s Rural Community Leaders Fellowship.

The RCL Fellowship—a program of the educational leadership doctoral program of WT’s Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences—is an opportunity to identify and recognize particularly talented and service-oriented rural leaders after their dedication and effectiveness has been proven in the field.

“We are so fortunate to learn from these proven leaders who bring a wealth of practical experience, real-world insights, and a deep understanding of the complexities of leadership,” said Dr. Shanna Peeples, WT’s Dr. John G. O’Brien Distinguished Chair in Education and co-creator, with Dr. Brad Johnson, of the RCL Fellowship. “Rural communities offer a rich tapestry of social, economic and cultural diversity that is essential for understanding the complexities of modern society. Research in rural communities can help to address longstanding inequalities and promote cross-sector solutions, making it a crucial area of study for researchers and policymakers alike.”

An appointment gives educators the opportunity to pass on their hard-won wisdom to the next generation of rural leaders through collaboration with doctoral students and other fellows. This professional partnership will deepen the understanding of the doctoral faculty regarding rural communities, said Johnson, a clinical professor of education.

“Our doctoral students will benefit from the powerful combination of wisdom from our Fellows and cutting-edge research. We believe that this innovative synthesis is the key to unlocking the full potential of the next generation of leaders for our rural communities,” Johnson said. “The RCL Fellowship provides a means to pass the lessons learned in the field directly to the next generation of rural leaders.”

During their one-year appointment, RCL fellows are connected with the WT educational leadership program in ways that further the effectiveness of future rural leaders through research, education and practice.

They participate in a summit in which they will respond to a national rural research agenda with six focal areas of health and wellness; partnerships and community relationships; spatial and educational equity; teacher and leader preparation, recruitment and retention; college and career pathways; and policy and funding.

The summit will gather and clarify these topics as they apply to rural regions. This work will culminate in a report that will share the practical strategies, areas of research and implications for practice for implementing effective responses to the most critical needs.

The 2023 summit is set for April 25 and 26 in Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St.

Fellows receive an honorarium, travel expenses to the RCL Summit, recognition in published reports and the University website, and a certificate of acknowledgment.

The inaugural cohort of fellows was selected in March.

Nominees for the next class of fellows are being accepted now. Nominees should have 10 or more years in leadership positions, including five or more years in a single, rural community, and they should be nominated by another rural leader. Rural-serving superintendents and college/university presidents are always eligible, and rural hospital CEOs and heads of rural-focused nonprofit organizations may be included when the research topic might be enhanced by their inclusion.

The inaugural class of fellows include (bios below):

Dr. Reginald T. Eggleston, superintendent of Geary County Schools Unified School District 475 in Junction City, Kansas;

Adán Estrada, superintendent of Cimarron Municipal Schools in New Mexico;

Dr. Jud Hicks, retired president of Frank Phillips College in Borger;

Joy Hofmeister, retired Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction;

Dr. Bill Holda, executive search consultant for Association of Community College Trustees;

Dr. Stacy Klippenstein, president of Mojave Community College in Kingman, Arizona;

Dr. Tanya Larkin, Region 16 Education Service Center executive director;

Dr. Linda Lujan, president emeritus of Lamar Community College in Lamar, Colorado;

Dr. Scott R. Mickelsen, owner of New Heights Consulting in Lima, Montana; and

Dr. John Skretta, Educational Service Unit 6 administrator in Milford, Nebraska.

WT’s fully online Ed.D. degree program was launched in 2018, preparing educational leaders for rural schools and those in higher education and educational organizations.

