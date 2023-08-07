WT Student Leaders Elected, Ready to Start Fall Semester

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s new student leaders have hit the ground running as the fall semester dawns.

The trio was installed as the new leadership team for Student Government Association at the close of the spring 2023 semester following a campus-wide election.

Filiberto Avila, a senior digital communication and media major from Spearman, was elected president. Zyna Juma, a senior political science major from Amarillo, was chosen vice president, and Chloe Barham, a graduate student in history from Amarillo, was appointed chief justice.

Classes for the fall 2023 semester begin Aug. 21.

SGA works closely with faculty and staff to ensure an academically challenging University while providing opportunities for fun and community. In addition to the officers, SGA includes student senators elected to represent each of WT’s Colleges, Graduate School and the freshman class.

Over the summer, the team recruited potential new SGA members at New Student Orientations, brainstormed Homecoming activities, organized appointments to University-wide committees and engaged in internal planning, Avila said.

As president, Avila represents the student body and is the principal liaison between WT students and faculty, staff and administration. The president also acts as the chief executive officer of SGA and is the official student spokesperson for the University at the local, System, state and national levels.

“I am excited to learn from WT leadership and bring innovative ideas and a unique perspective,” Avila said. “I hope to challenge our leaders and be challenged by them as well.”

Juma, who serves as the leader for SGA’s legislative branch and approximately 35 elected student senators, said she is excited to be part of WT’s growth and future success.

“I have a great passion and determination to implement changes throughout our ever-evolving campus, and I look forward to working collaboratively not only with our senators but also with faculty, staff and administration in reaching our goals,” Juma said.

Barham presides over the SGA’s judicial branch and is a member of the Student Judicial Board, overseeing general elections and referendums.

“I hope I can promote positive change on campus through establishing disciplinary procedures and hearings as opportunities for growth rather than punitive measures,” Barham said. “I want all students to feel they are being listened to and treated equally through the enforcement of University policies.”

Dr. Chris Thomas, vice president for student affairs, is the University liaison to SGA and said he is excited to work with the young leaders.

“They are committed to our campus community and have worked hard this summer in preparation for a great fall semester,” Thomas said. “We are ready to welcome back all of our students and make the most of our opportunity to serve WT.”

