Prominent WT Alumni to Be Honored at Celebration of Color During Homecoming Week

CANYON, Texas — A quartet of prominent West Texas A&M University alumni and other community leaders will be honored during Homecoming Week celebrations.

The WT Celebration of Color event, held by the Office for Engaged Citizenship, will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT’s Canyon campus.

Tickets are $35, including dinner. Reservations are requested by Oct. 11. For information, call 806-651-8482.

The event began in 2021 as a way to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the integration of WT’s campus and continues as an effort to pay tribute to WT alumni of color who have made enormous impacts professionally and in their communities, said Angela Allen, director of WT’s Office for Engaged Citizenship.

“There are never too many occasions to honor our alumni,” Allen said. “This moment presents a wonderful opportunity for us to demonstrate to our current students the multitude of possibilities that await them after their time at the University. It’s an ideal occasion to express our deep pride and appreciation for the accomplishments of our esteemed alumni.”

At the event, Lilia Escajeda, a recent President’s Panhandle Pioneer Award recipient and community consultant for Amarillo National Bank, and David and Sherry Schaeffer, WT’s One West campaign leadership committee members, will be presented with community service awards for their contributions to WT.

The four alumni to be honored this year include a groundbreaking Black politician, a Dallas-area entrepreneur and record-breaking WT quarterback, a prominent former WT athlete turned teacher, and a professor emeritus of nursing.

Elisha Demerson earned both his bachelor’s in physics in 1976 and his master of science in engineering technology in 1991 from WT, then worked for several decades for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration at Pantex. Upon his retirement in 2014, Demerson received the department’s career distinguished service award.

In 1978, Demerson was the first Black person elected to the Potter County Commissioners Court, and in 1986, he was the first Black person elected Potter County Judge. In 2015, he was the first Black official on the Amarillo City Council when he was elected to Place 1.

He has served on the board of directors of many nonprofits and city committees, and currently serves as vice-chair of the St. Anthony’s Legacy and Redevelopment Corp. He is senior pastor of Emmanuel Temple Church.

“As a pastor, politician, and community servant, Elisha’s accomplishments align with the goals of WT and our Office for Engaged Citizenship, inspiring students to actively engage in civic activities, advocate for social change, and pursue meaningful careers in public service,” Allen said.

Victor McGee attended WT in 1981 and 1982. He was named starting quarterback of the Buffalos football team in 1981 in his second game with the team, eventually leading the Buffs to a 7-4 record, its best in more than a decade.

During his second year, he threw for almost 3,500 yards, including 38 touchdowns, making WT one of the Top 5 throwing teams in Division I. McGee held WT’s record for passing as a quarterback until 1986; he now ranks No. 9 on the all-time passing list. After leaving WT, he played for the then-Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian Football League.

He was inducted into WT’s Hall of Champions in September.

After his football career, McGee worked for Texas Eastman Chemical and Westlake Chemical Co. for several decades, then started McGee’s Sportswear and his own entertainment promotion business.

He also has worked with the Longview Chamber of Commerce, the Boys and Girls Club and other nonprofit organizations. He was inducted into the Kilgore Junior College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

“Victor definitely used the skills he developed as a football leader to become an entrepreneurial leader,” Allen said. “These leadership qualities are invaluable, and I believe it is crucial for our students to draw inspiration from WT luminaries like him.”

Milton Smith earned his bachelor’s degree in mass communication in 1980 while playing football for the Buffs. He was a member of the 1977 squad that won the Missouri Valley Conference championship and was active with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

After a stint in the U.S. Army, where he toured as a standup comedian for the troops, he returned to WT to work on a master of arts degree in interdisciplinary studies, which he earned in 1989. He became a special education teacher and has taught in the Fort Worth Independent School District for the past 18 years. He continues to perform standup in the area.

“Long before I had the pleasure of meeting Milton, I had already heard tales of his time as a WT football player, as a comedian, as a KWTS DJ, as a member of Omega Psi Phi, and as a remarkable aide for students with special needs,” Allen said. “After meeting him, it quickly became evident to me why he was a constant topic of conversation and a standout figure at WT. He is a prime example of positive direction our students need to see.”

Dolores Neal Thompson is an Amarillo native and daughter of Helen and Nathaniel Neal; her mother was the first Black graduate of WT, and her father was the first Black faculty member.

Thompson earned her master of science in nursing from WT in 1974, then began her teaching career at the Northwest Texas Hospital School of Nursing. She later served as an assistant professor of nursing at Amarillo College after working at St. Anthony’s Hospital for several years. She was named professor emeritus in 2016.

She is an active community volunteer, serving on boards of directors for Olivia’s Angels, Bi-City County Health Department, Panhandle Breast Health, League of Women Voters and Friends of the Library. She volunteers at BSA Hospice of the Southwest and is a member of Johnson Chapel A.M.E. Church and Amarillo Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. She is a past Educator of the Year from the Amarillo chapter of NAACP and was selected as a Woman of Distinction in 2010 by Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.

“Delores undeniably possesses a heart dedicated to service,” Allen said. “Any day of the week, you can find her actively involved in conducting voter registration, volunteering at the library, dedicating her time to her sorority, or contributing to her church. Delores radiates genuine love for her family and friends. She a rare asset to our community, setting an exemplary standard for our students.”

For a full list of WT Homecoming activities, visit wtamu.edu/homecoming.

Accomplished alumni such as these help WT reach the goals of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised more than $150 million.