Clark Elected to WTAMU Foundation Board of Directors

Chip ChandlerOctober 13, 2023
CANYON, Texas — A West Texas A&M University alumna and leader at one of Amarillo’s major industries has joined the WTAMU Foundation Board of Directors.

Sonja Clark, Amarillo site leader at Bell’s Amarillo Assembly and Delivery Center, was elected during the Foundation’s Aug. 15 meeting; her first meeting with the board is set for Oct. 17.

“We are excited Sonja agreed to join what I believe is one of the most active and engaged boards in the region,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, WT vice president for philanthropy and external relations and executive director of the WTAMU Foundation. “Sonja will bring her knowledge of our region, passion as an alum, experience serving on multiple non-profit boards, and expertise of running a complex organization to bear on our work to propel WT forward through expanding the financial support of the University’s teaching, research, and service mission.”

Clark earned her bachelor of science in nursing in 1995 and her master of science in nursing–administration focus in 2000.

She has been with Bell for 17 years, serving in multiple leadership roles throughout the organization.

In her current position, she provides strategic leadership and accountability for cross-functional teams and site support for all Amarillo activities and operations. She is responsible for creating and executing an overall people strategy as well as ensuring engagement and collaboration both across the site and within the Amarillo community.

Prior to joining Bell, Clark was an administrative director for Northwest Texas Healthcare System, a part of Universal Health Services.

Clark is active in the Amarillo community and serves with various organizations, including Amarillo Area Foundation, Texas Association of Community Colleges, WT’s Business Advisory Council and College of Nursing and Health Sciences Advisory Board, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, United Way of Amarillo & Canyon, High Plains Food Bank, Storybridge, Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and Panhandle Workforce Solutions.

The WTAMU Foundation was founded in 1946 to provide student scholarship assistance and to support faculty, staff, and programs. Today, the foundation continues to support the mission of the University and strives to fulfill the vision of WT being a regionally responsive research University, as laid out in the long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised more than $150 million.
