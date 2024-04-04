WT Student Designers Picked for National Exhibition in Dallas

CANYON, Texas — A pair of West Texas A&M University student designers have been selected to show their work in a national exhibition.

Dylan Green, a senior graphic design major from Dumas, and Chris Mathews, a senior graphic design major from Amarillo, were chosen to include work in the National Student Show and Conference, which runs April 11 and 12 in Dallas.

Green was recognized for his print and motion-design work and had five pieces selected for the show, and Mathews was recognized for his packaging design and motion design and had two pieces selected for the show.

Both are students in the Department of Art, Theatre and Dance in WT’s Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

In all, students from 26 universities were selected for the show, which will feature 165 pieces.

“It’s great for our students to compete against some much larger programs and be recognized for their outstanding work,” said Marcus Melton, associate professor of graphic design. We can’t wait to see what they do after graduation.”

Both Green and Mathews recently won top honors at the 2023 American Advertising Awards competition for the Amarillo market. Their work has advanced to the district level.

Promoting quality, both in education and student work, is a cornerstone of the University's long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised nearly $160 million.

Photo: Dylan Green, right, a senior graphic design major from Dumas, and Chris Mathews, center, a senior graphic design major from Amarillo, were chosen to include work in the National Student Show and Conference, which runs April 11 and 12 in Dallas. Also pictured is Marcus Melton, left, associate professor of graphic design.