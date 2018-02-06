WTAMU Distinguished Lecture Series Speaker to Discuss the Future of Water Supply

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Canyon, Texas— Dr. David Sedlak, professor of environmental engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, will present a talk entitled, “The Future of Water Supply: What Can We Do to Ensure We Have Enough?” at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, in the West Texas A&M University Alumni Banquet Hall. Author of “Water 4.0,” Sedlak will discuss the research preceding his book and his subsequent discoveries about the nation’s water system. Sponsored in part by the Distinguished Lecture Series, this event will be free and open to the public.

Over the past 22 years, Sedlak’s research has addressed the reuse of water, the treatment of municipal water and wastewater-derived contaminants. In 1996, Sedlak began developing methods of measuring steroid hormones in wastewater. With the help of his students, Sedlak has also studied various approaches for remediating contaminated soil and groundwater.

In addition to his research and other duties at UC Berkeley, Sedlak received recognition for giving a TED talk in which he discussed methods of avoiding catastrophic droughts. Additionally, Sedlak was featured on National Public Radio discussing how to fight drought by reusing water.

Sedlak has received recognition for his achievements, including being named the U.S. National Academy of Engineering Gilbreth Lecturer and a Fulbright Senior Scholar. Furthermore, he has been presented with the Paul L. Busch Award from the Water Environment Research Foundation and the Athalie Richardson Irvine Clarke Prize for Excellence in Water Research.

Sedlak earned a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from Cornell University in 1986; he earned a Ph.D. in water chemistry from the University of Wisconsin at Madison in 1992. Currently, Sedlak instructs both graduate and undergraduate students in environmental engineering, water quality engineering, environmental chemistry and ecological engineering. Additionally, he serves as the lead graduate advisor for UC Berkeley’s environmental engineering program.

For more information regarding this event, contact Dr. Nathan Howell or visit http://www.wtamu.edu/about/distinguished-lecture-series.aspx.

About West Texas A&M University’s Distinguished Lecture Series

The Distinguished Lecture Series was created in 2007 to enhance student education. The mission of the DLS is to invite persons of national prominence to the WTAMU campus in order to expose students to experts and well-known speakers. DLS-funded events are free and open to the public.