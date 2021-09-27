New Machines at WT Make Cashless Transactions Simpler for Students, Community 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University is making it easier for students, faculty, staff and visitors to adapt to a cashless campus.

Two new Buffalo Gold Card machines have been installed that make adding cash to accounts simple and convenient, said Patrick Bolwahnn, director of operations for the Buffalo Gold Card office.

The new machines are located in the main corridor of the Jack B. Kelley Student Center Food Court and at the front desk of the Virgil Henson Activities Center.

“Cardholders can deposit cash into the machines, which is automatically applied to their Buffalo Gold Card as BuffCash,” Bolwahnn said. “It’s a seamless process that makes it simpler for any cardholder to add funds at any time.”

The machines allow students who do not have checking accounts an easy way to transfer funds to their Buffalo Gold Cards, said Randy Rikel, vice president for business and finance.

“When we first started moving to a cashless model, our Education Credit Union Buff Smart office pointed out that there are many students who choose not to have a banking account,” Rikel said. “It just made sense to add these machines so those students who still use cash can do so as easily as possible.”

BuffCash can be used on and off campus to pay for goods and services, including all tuition and fees. Buffalo Gold cards can be used at any on-campus location that accepts debit and credit cards, and many locations in Canyon also accept the cards. A complete list is available at BuffaloGoldCard.com.

Rikel said the University has been transitioning to a cashless campus since Spring 2020, prompted in part by safety concerns during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as a suggestion by the University’s auditors about the benefits of going cashless.

Being responsive to the needs of students is a key tenet of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World, which will be fueled by the historic One West comprehensive campaign.

