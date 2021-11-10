WT to Mark International Education Week with Student Outreach 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — As West Texas A&M University students begin once more to travel internationally, the University is ramping up outreach efforts to show students the benefits of a global education.

WT’s Study Abroad office and Nationally Competitive Scholarships office will celebrate International Education Week 2021 from Nov. 15 to 18. The week, a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Education, will celebrate the benefits of international education and academic exchanges worldwide.

Students will learn about study and internship opportunities abroad while they continue their time at WT, as well as fellowship options after they graduate.

“Studying abroad, and traveling in general, helps students develop soft skills like critical thinking and cultural sensitivity, and exposes them to new people, environments and situations that truly enhance their college career,” said Carolina Galloway, Study Abroad director. “Of course, traveling can also be a lot of fun and a great way to establish new relationships, either professional or personal.”

In addition to information about Study Abroad opportunities, the week will include a passport fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17 by the world map in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

“What normally was a four- to five-week process now takes 16 to 18 weeks,” Galloway said. “It is imperative for people to plan ahead and get their passport soon if they are making travel plans.”

Restrictions for international travel for WT students, faculty and staff were lifted in July.

Activities for the week will include:

Nov. 15: Study Abroad informational table from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the JBK Commons, and a virtual session on Rangel and Pickering diplomatic fellowships from 12:20 to 1:20 p.m. (register here: howard.zoom.us/meeting/ register/ tZUqcuihrTguGt2ZO3KZVtu_ Im1iotdZZsfC );

); Nov. 16: Virtual session on Fulbright U.S. Student Program from 1 to 2:30 p.m. (register here: apply.iie.org/register/gps11. 16 )

) Nov. 17: “Travel and International Education in a Covid-19 World: Safety, Resilience and Opportunities” virtual session with Uncornered Market from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. (register here: wtamu.zoom.us/meeting/ register/ tJYtdO2oqzwpHNM0vSGd72U1C0TC7U gbSMyF%20 ); and

); and Nov. 18: “Writing Your Personal Statement” workshop with University Writing Center director Dr. Daniel Klaehn from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the JBK West Texas Room; virtual session on Fulbright opportunities for faculty and administrators from 4 to 5 p.m.; and a screening of the travelogue drama “The Way” at 6 p.m. in the Legends Club at JBK.

WT students who attend one or more events will be eligible for a drawing for two Apple watches, Buff Cash and T-shirts.

A list of global International Education Week events is available here.

Encouraging students, faculty and staff to be responsible and engaged citizens in an increasingly global economy is an important component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.

