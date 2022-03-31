WT Spring Jazz Concert to Offer Hopping Night of Standards, Recent Works 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University jazz bands will offer a free evening of lively music at their spring concert April 7.

The two bands will perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. April 7 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

Jazz Band II, under the direction of Dr. James Barger, assistant professor of saxophone, will perform “Some Skunk Funk” by Randy Brecker, “Embraceable You” by George Gershwin, “Killer Joe” by Benny Golson, “Granada Smoothie” by Mark Taylor and “The Way You Look Tonight” by Jerome Kern.

“Granada Smoothie” will feature guest conductor Emily Sotelo, senior music performance major from Midland.

Jazz Band I, under the direction of Douglas Storey, associate professor of music, will perform “It’s All Right with Me” by Cole Porter, “There’s the Rub” by Gordon Goodwin, “Chelsea Bridge” by Billy Strayhorn, “Gorilla Man Blues” by Mark Taylor” and “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima.

“From classic standards to more recent compositions, we think this concert will offer something for every audience member,” Barger said.

Members of both jazz bands also will perform at 7 p.m. April 9 at the LaRita Theatre, 311 Denrock Ave. in Dalhart, at a celebration of the newly endowed Louise C. and Gene F. Rahll Showcase in a Suitcase program. (See related story.)

Jazz Band II personnel includes Joshua Carrillo, senior music performance major from Abernathy; Shawn Frausto, sophomore music education major from Amarillo; Grace Lindauer, senior music education major from Fort Worth; Zach Limb, junior music education/performance major from Midland; Coby Mount, freshman music education from Midland; Ian Whitehurst, sophomore engineering technology major from Smithtown, New York; Sotelo; Norrin Hodgson, sophomore music education from Odessa; Payne Morris, senior music education from Odessa; Luigi Bencomo, graduate music performance student from Dalhart; Alec Jung, freshman music composition/music business major from Midland; William Delph, senior music therapy major from Wasilla, Alaska; James Selman, freshman, music education/performance major from Amarillo; Richard Snyder, a non-student musician from Amarillo; Edwin Santillan, senior music technology/performance major from Amarillo; Danny Maldonado, sophomore music education/performance from Mesquite; and Brogan Lichte, junior music education major from Littlefield.

Jazz Band I personnel includes Max Gray, sophomore music education/performance major from Tomball; Dillon Martin, freshman music education from Odessa; Zeke Roberts, senior music education major from Lubbock; Aaron Erickson, junior music education major from Austin; Kaitlyn Rubinski, freshman music education/performance major from Amarillo; Sotelo; Adam Johnson, freshman music education from Springtown; Morris; Brayden York, freshman music education major from Odessa; Spencer Owens, freshman music education major from Levelland; Corey Nance, senior music performance from Carrollton; Brayden Hebbel, sophomore music performance from Amarillo; Justin Slaughter, junior music education major from Odessa; Caleb Hesse, freshman music education/piano pedagogy major from Bushland; Kyle Krieger, senior music technology major from San Antonio; Tristan Mouw, sophomore music technology major from Amarillo; and Noah Bradshaw, senior music education major from Joshua.

Fostering an appreciation for the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $108 million.

