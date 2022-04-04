WT, TAMUS to Pay Tuition, Fees for Employees Seeking Doctoral Degree 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — All tuition and fees may be waived for West Texas A&M University faculty and staff interested in pursuing a doctoral degree through The Texas A&M University System beginning this summer.

Through the TAMUS Doctoral Education Assistance program, WT faculty and staff—and those throughout the System—can apply to have all of their mandatory tuition and fees reimbursed for any course required to complete their degree at any doctoral-granting TAMUS university.

That’s a savings of at least $27,000 per student.

“Earning a doctoral degree is a significant investment of time, energy and finances, but encouraging employees to reach their fullest potential is one of our most deeply held values,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “Retaining the highest level of faculty and staff is a key component of our long-range plan,WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. By offering this substantial assistance to those employees, we believe that both our current and future staff members and the University as a whole will benefit immensely.”

WT 125 is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $108 million.

At WT, full-time faculty and staff may choose to pursue doctoral degrees in two programs — agriculture and educational leadership. TAMUS universities offer doctoral degrees in an array of other areas.

A similar, WT-specific benefit was announced in November, offering employees and their eligible immediate family members a 50 percent discount on tuition and mandatory fees for a first baccalaureate degree, a graduate degree or a second master’s degree. That waiver does not apply to certificate programs, non-degree applicable courses or second bachelor’s degrees, nor does it include books, school supplies or housing and meal costs. The doctoral assistance program also does not include such expenses.

“Learners of all ages who pursue their doctoral degree do so to gain valuable research skills, to establish themselves as a respected scholar and to make a meaningful contribution to their discipline of choice,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Ultimately, WT itself and our students as a whole will reap the benefits of having employees of this caliber on our team.”

Faculty, staff and administration must qualify for the program. Eligibility requirements—including employment status, admission to a doctoral program at a TAMUS university and more—may be found on WT’s human resources website.

WT currently employs about 1,000 full-time faculty and staff.

