WT Commencement Ceremonies Set for May 7 

CANYON, Texas — More than 1,200 West Texas A&M University students are expected to cross the stage during three commencement ceremonies May 7 in the First United Bank Center.

“Commencement is a milestone for every graduating student and is the result of their hard work and dedication to further their education,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Graduating students are equipped to go on to productive careers or continue their education in professional or graduate school programs, and we are proud to host this public celebration of their accomplishments.”

In all, WT will see nearly 1,600 students graduate this spring semester.

Commencement exercises will begin at:

9 a.m. for students from the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business;

at 12:30 p.m. for students from the College of Engineering and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and

at 4 p.m. for students from the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences and the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

Doors at the center, located on the east end of WT’s Canyon campus at the intersection of Russell Long Boulevard and Fourth Avenue, will open to the public an hour before each ceremony begins. Seating is open and on a first-come, first-served basis at the 5,000-seat center. No tickets are required.

Each ceremony is expected to last up to two hours. Graduates will exit in a recessional at the end of the ceremonies, and guests may meet their graduates outside the center.

Parking will be available at the center, with overflow parking available behind the Agricultural Sciences Complex and behind the Virgil Henson Activities Center.

Handicapped parking is available at the center.

Graduates should arrive one hour before their ceremony is scheduled to begin and check in with their college. Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Engineering and Education and Social Services students will enter the north door of the center. Business, Nursing and Health Sciences, and Fine Arts and Humanities students will enter the south door.

Graduating WT students display self-reliance, courage, resourcefulness and the desire to be part of something larger than one’s self, all values that are central to the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.

