An ‘Encounter’ with James Joyce on Tap for WT’s Great Books Series in May 

CANYON, Texas — A story more than a century old that still speaks to modern-day issues is in the spotlight for the next installment of West Texas A&M University’s Great Books Series.

Dr. Bonnie Roos, head of WT’s Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages, will lead the discussion of James Joyce’s “An Encounter” at 7 p.m. May 10 via Zoom.

The discussion series — sponsored by the Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages — is open to those who either have or haven’t read the book, said Dr. Daniel Bloom, Great Books organizer and associate professor of philosophy.

Roos is a Joyce scholar who’s preparing to produce a series of weekly podcasts on the centenary of the author’s “Ulysses,” launching June 16, or “Bloomsday.”

“‘An Encounter’ gives us a lot of insight regarding teaching, pedagogy, various social hierarchies and constituencies—all issues that teachers and students are invested in,” Roos said. “And like much of Joyce’s work, it has explicit ties to the U.S. cowboy stories with which we, here in Texas, are sometimes familiar.

“I hope Joyce’s text inspires a robust discussion about what ‘good’ teaching, community and nation look like; and also how we might learn from some of the mistakes that cause Joyce’s characters to fail in their endeavors,” Roos said.

WT professors and guest lecturers lead the monthly discussions.

The series began in 2011 and is traditionally held in person on the second Tuesday of the month at Burrowing Owl Books, 7406 S.W. 34th Ave., Suite 2B, in Amarillo. It shifted to Zoom during the Covid-19 pandemic; a return to in-person meetings is expected to occur in September.

To register for the May discussion, email Bloom at [email protected].

The series is one way in which WT serves the region by offering engagement with a variety of literary and philosophical texts. Being a learner-centered university is a key principle of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.

