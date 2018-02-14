Lady Buffs keep same expectations, goals with new coach

West Texas A&M catcher Shanna McBroom chases down an Augustana runner attempting to score. The Ldy Buffs will rely on senior leadership and experience in attempt to get back on the big stage of the World Series.

West Texas A&M catcher Shanna McBroom chases down an Augustana runner attempting to score. The Ldy Buffs will rely on senior leadership and experience in attempt to get back on the big stage of the World Series.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Despite having a different coach in the third base box, the West Texas A&M softball team will stay the course with having the same approach of games, philosophy and goals as the 2018 season is here.

For former associate and now new head coach Candace Abrams, the transition to becoming the head coach is a smooth one, being alongside former and longtime head coach Kevin Blaskowski.

“It’s been pretty easy to transition into everything that we have been doing,” Abrans said. “[Its] just a new label.”

“I’m excited to see what the atmosphere will be like this year,” center fielder Ashley Hardin said. “I’m expecting it to be the same.”

“I think its [the transition of coaches] been really fun,” designated hitter Allie Smith said. “Definitely, expectations do not change. We are still looking to win and that’s always been the goal. We are really excited about where coach and specific talents are going to lead us. Nothing really is going to change, it is about our expectations.”

The Lady Buffs, who are senior laden that include Hardin, Allie Smith and ace pitcher Kilee Halbert, will look to return to the World Series, in which they have not made an appearance since 2016 in Denver.

“We are very fortunate to have eight returners coming back,” Abrams said. “I’m excited about this group. The seniors are ready to come out and could have the chance to become the winningest seniors in the program.”

“The cool thing is that weonly have four seniors,” Smith said. “We are young in a good way.”

Last season, the Lady Buffs were eliminated from their home regional in the final game in order to advance to super regionals by conference rival, Texas Woman’s.

In what was a solid fall season, the coaching carousel took its turn as longtime softball coach Kevin Blaskowski resigned from his post. Now, the Abrams era has begun with no changes on what is at the task at hand, play the style of Lady Buff softball and continue to win games and keep the same traditions.

“I would not say there is a ton of change going on,” Hardin said. “It’s just gettting back in the groove of things, having good practices.”

In 2018, the world series is back in the Mile High city and the Lady Buffs look to return with a different result in their last appearance.

Other returnees for the Lady Buffs include pitcher and outfielder Shaney Starkey, Alyx Cordell, pitcher, infielder Kourtney Coveney, and Kylee Moore.

Transfers also make a key part of the team and have the potential to make their mark on the team right away.

Palm Beach State College transfer Suka van Gurp, Phoenix College transfer Stevie McLemore, Pima College transfer Mari Ruiz and Southern Idaho transfer Sam Riesen will bring not only experience to the squad but the ability to make an immediate impact on the season.

“We have a transfer class that is absolutely ready to step in and make a difference.” Abrams said.

The Lady Buffs are currently 7-1 and are riding a 18-game home stand to open up their season, allowing fans and students to see the team in action on the diamond until March 6, where they will entertain Oklahoma City University in a doubleheader.

“It’s really nice to be at home,” Abrams said. “There is no better environment than Schaeffer Park. It’s exciting to be at home and have our home fans support us.”