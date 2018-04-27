Students receive recognition at The Ag Gathering

Photo courtesy of Shalin Pinkerton. From left to right: overall outstanding senior in agribusiness student Jordan Schulte, overall outstanding senior in ag media and communication Shalin Pinkerton, and overall outstanding senior equine business Maggie Murphy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Ag Gathering, TAG, was held on April 25, 2018 at the Ag Education Center of West Texas A&M University. TAG spotlights the competitive team, graduate students, outstanding underclassman, graduating seniors, outstanding seniors and university, state and national award winner in the Ag department.

“TAG is a great opportunity to celebrate what the Ag department has accomplished all year,” senior Ag media and communication major Shayne White said.

Each competitive team was recognized, and the coach listed State and National awards won by individuals and the team. The teams recognized included Crops Judging, Quiz Bowl Team, Meats Judging, Ranch Horse Team, Livestock Judging, Horse Judging, Equestrian Team and Rodeo Team.

Dr. Lance Kieth, department head and professor of agricultural education, recognized all the graduate students in the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

“We would like to thank our grad students that do so much for the department. Whether it is helping in the classroom, and research to service. Your work ethic and hard work is appreciated,” Kieth said.

In addition, underclassman within each program in the college were recognized. Agriculture/ agriculture education students who were recognized are Dakota Fariss, Lauren Kale, JB Alexander, Eric Koennecke, Hannah Ragsdale and Linda McBay. Agriculture media and communication students Ramey Walther, Alaina Africano, Karis Carstensen, Mallory Schilling and Emma Stonum. Plant science students Joaquine Vallejo and Caleb Sipes. Ag business/ ag business and economics students Devon Cassetty, Wyatt Clark, Wyatt Anderson, Kenna Bryan, Garrison Nalls, Sierra Gordon and Sterling White. Equine business students Karlee Hegi, Bailey McDaniel and Colleen Shaw. Animal science/pre-vet students Becca Grimes, Cole Hartis, Audrey Cash and Jared Young.

Senior graduating in December, May and August were asked to stand up for recognition. As well as five students who have been accepted into vet school from the WTAMU Animal Science Pre-vet program.

“Having five students excepted into vet school from our program is a prime example of how outstanding our pre-vet program is,” White said.

Outstanding seniors with GPA’s of 3.5 of better were asked by Dr. Kieth to stand in recognition. WTAMU Man of the Year was awarded to Micah Davidson, WTAMU Greek Women of the Year was awarded to Makenzie Standlee, WTAMU Intern of the Year was Shalin Pinkerton as well as Texas FFA State Officers are Mallory Schilling and Clay Cole.

“These students have been nominated by faculty in their respective major fields. They have shown they are the ‘cream of the crop’ by maintaining high GPA’s, being involved heavily on campus, the department and the agriculture industry. These students have proved their work ethic and reliability throughout their time as Ag Buffs,” associate professor of agricultural education, Dr. Williams said.

Outstanding seniors within each program were recognized, along with an overall student. Agriculture education students who were recognized are Jaci Brown, Kaci Major, Malia Marion, Billy Wood and the overall student was Janine Johnson. General agriculture students Mitchell Shelton, Jordan Trees and the overall student was Kelsey Beal. Agriculture media and communication students Kyla Myers and the overall student was Shalin Pinkerton. Plant science students Joshua Braudt, Austin Post, Colton Boaldin, Derek Wieck and the overall student was Ethan Triplett. Agribusiness students Amanda Kleman, Lindsey Wren and the overall winner was Jordan Shulte. Agriculture business and economics students Elena Brookover, Shelby Hartman, Adam Lunsford and the overall student was Cutter Smith. Equine business students Scott Frederickson, Alex Logan, Brittany Milam, Cassie Magdziarz and the overall student was Maggie Murphy. Animal science/pre-vet: Sydney Hickerson, Blake Mari, Blake Weaver, Audra Jones and overall student Elisa Bentsen.

The current and newly elected ag ambassadors were also announced. It is an honor for students to be elected as ag ambassadors because students are solely elected by professors. Thee night ended with the announcement of the Charles Smallwood Leadership Award which is awarded to one male and one female. This year recipients were Katy Richardson and Micah Davidson.

Dinner for TAG was donated by Street Toyota, United Supermarkets, Joe Taco, McAllisters Deli, Scratch Made, Ms. Piggy’s, My Sweet Creation, Cake’s N’ More, Cake Company. A silent auction was coordinated by the President’s Council and 2018 TAG t-shirts were sold. All proceeds from the silent auction and t-shirt sales went to benefit the WTAMU Foundation Dean Hawkins Scholarship Fund.