DACA students reflect on life in the United States

In 2010, Julio Salazar’s uncle was murdered in a cartel shootout in Juarez, Mexico. His mother went to Mexico for the funeral and was not allowed back into the United States. Around the same time, Salazar’s father was also deported.

“I was 17 when I was on my own,” Salazar said.

“I was probably about a year old when we came over,” said Salazar. “I took my first steps here in the U.S. and grew up in Amarillo.”

Salazar is a pre-med student at West Texas A&M University and one of nearly 800,000 active recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The DACA program aids many individuals and allows recipients to work and pay for college.

“I had private scholarships that I used to pay my first few semesters through WTAMU.” Salazar said. On top of scholarships, Salazar pays out of pocket.

“Cost will not stop me.”

With DACA being reviewed, the chance of the program being repealed could mean deportation for many people.

“It was a terrifying reminder that even though I feel American in my heart, I am not, under the eyes of the law,” said Salazar.