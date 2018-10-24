Recreation: A flashback in time

Recreation is located in the Shops on 5th Avenue and offers an array of burgers, tacos and drinks.

Open the doors, and what can be seen? Graphics all over the purple walls, Pac Man trails on the floors, and a restaurant with video games dating back to the 1980s. One of Canyon’s newest businesses brings a new atmosphere to The Square.

Recreation opened in February 2018 and began selling burgers and tacos in hopes of bringing life back to Canyon.

“It’s not that The Square needed to be improved, it was just that there needed to be more of an incentive to come over here and enjoy the town,” said Toby Brohlin, the general manager at Recreation.

The new restaurant offers a variety of burgers ranging from the “Hangover,” a beef patty, ketchup, egg, and a hashbrown to the “I Can’t Believe it’s not a Burger,” a black bean patty with avocado, and goat cheese.

“The restaurant has something for everyone, and if you don’t like burgers, there are always tacos, which are just as tasty,” said Jordan Molnar, a regular at Recreation.

The food isn’t the only unique quality about Recreation. The restaurant has video games lining the brick wall so people can enjoy themselves or play with another person on the multiplayer option while they wait for their food.

“There are several arcade systems complete with nearby tables to hold your drinks, not to mention the unique arcade-game-in-a-table,” John White, a Google reviewer for Recreation said. “I’ve easily spent more time playing than I did eating.”

Recreation hosts trivia night on Tuesday nights, which is a time for adults to come in, grab a burger or taco, a drink from the bar, and compete with teams in themed trivia. Some of the themes for previous trivias include Harry Potter and Rick and Morty.

“You get to pick your own team name, there is usually a lot of laughing, and it’s fun and it attracts a younger crowd, which is something newer to the Canyon area,” Molnar said.

With a reputation for having the most unique flavor combinations, especially in the “Lunch Box” burger, a burger with peanut butter, jam, bacon, and fried pickles, Recreation is hoping to attract more young adults and college students.

“The students at WT are important to us. They need to have a place that feels younger and has a more inviting atmosphere, and I think that is what we are, or what we hope to be for them,” Brohlin said.

Recreation is open Tuesdays through Saturdays and is located at 1512 5th Avenue, Suite 103. They serve from 11:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. most nights and through 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“With an environment like ours, don’t be afraid to come in and enjoy the food, drinks, and games. Everyone is welcome,” Brohlin said. “We are hoping to bring life back into the Square of Canyon.”