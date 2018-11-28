Students’ take on the situation at Jarrett Hall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The academic year started off with Buff Branding, new school supplies, and black mold in Jarrett Hall. Last year, Jarrett Hall was being renovated, the roof was being redone, and the students were being welcomed back into the rooms this fall semester. As classes were beginning, the residents were told that they needed to be relocated due to a black mold problem.

“They told us [that we needed to move out],” Charity Wilson, sophomore communications disorders major said. “I was getting text messages in my group chat with the girls in my unit.”

The news about the black mold was not a shock because Jarrett Hall was being monitored and the residents were alerted. Black mold was then identified, so the residents had to relocate to rooms previously decided within a short amount of time by Residential Living. The students were told that they were going to be updated about the situation with the mold, but it was confirmed later on that the residence hall had black mold.

“Some people are sensitive to molds,” according to the Center for Disease Control on black mold. “For these people, exposure to molds can lead to symptoms such as stuffy nose, wheezing, and red or itchy eyes or skin.”

Mold is common, and while black mold is less so, it is still not a rare issue to have in a building. Residential Living took precautions to protect students with sensitivities. Residents were relocated to different residential halls including Founders, Shirley, and Centennial Halls. The residents were notified by a letter from Residential Living. The letter can be retrieved on the West Texas A&M University website.

“I had to move into Jones,” Josh Carrillo, freshman music education major said. “It was kind of upsetting [to not be able to live in Jarrett Hall], but I would move into Jarrett after it gets fixed back up.”

Jarrett Hall is currently under construction and the black mold is being cleaned out. Mold grows under humid and moist conditions, so not only will the mold be cleaned, but the water situation will be addressed as well.

“I really like Shirley Hall and moving out of Jarrett let me see that living in Shirley was great,” Wilson said. “I think I want to live there when I come back next year. The situation with Jarrett was upsetting at first, but I am happy with where I am now.”

Jarrett Hall has been a part of WTAMU since 1964 and has housed students for decades. Residential Living is hoping to have it live on for generations to come.

“I wanted to be in Jarrett at first because of the community and I got moved into Jones,” Carrillo said. “I was in Stafford for early move-in for band, so I am glad I never actually got to move into Jarrett just to be kicked out. It all turned out well in the end, and I am so glad that Residential Living was understanding and helpful through the whole situation.”

For more information on Jarrett Hall contact Residential Living.