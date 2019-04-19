Soddies make their debut

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As the spring semester comes to an end, something new and exciting is beginning. For baseball fans in the Amarillo and Canyon area, a new Minor League Baseball team has come to town and is ready to hit sluggers in Hodgetown. The Amarillo Sod Poodles have debuted as a Double A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

“We were really excited when we got the Padres because we knew that of the top prospects in Major League Baseball, ten of them are with the Padres,” said Tess Bloom, director of marketing for the Sod Poodles.

Though the team is barely becoming established, there are many top prospects within it. The Padres are known for having the number one farm team system in Major League Baseball, with the Sod Poodles being one of many throughout the organization. Bloom also mentioned that fans will have the opportunity to see many players that will get drafted.

“We’re going to try to be engaged as much as possible with not only Amarillo, but the entire Panhandle,” said Sierra Todd, promotions and community relations manager. “We target affordable family fun…you’re going to have a great time regardless of your age or how much you love baseball,” said Bloom.

Bloom spoke of the importance that came with being part of the community in both the Canyon and Amarillo area, as well as various communities within the surrounding areas. The goal for the new team to attract anyone and everyone regardless of how much they love or know about baseball.

“We have promotions every single day of the week. It’s not going to be people that are fans of baseball, it’s going to be people looking for stuff to do,” said Bloom.

Along with the establishment of the team, there are many other events that have been planned for the summer. There are also job opportunities available for students or anyone interested in being a part of the Sod Poodles organization.

“It’s a great summer job. Nothing beats coming to the ballpark on a warm summer night,” said Shane Phillips, director of public relations. “We have plenty of events on the calendar…we have 18 firework shows and 15 theme nights.”

The Sod Poodles hope to bring in large audiences with their wacky and fun entertainment and performances throughout the season. Ticket holders and members of the Kid’s Club will also be able to look forward to exciting promotions and events.

The Sod Poodles played their first game in franchise history on April 4th against the Corpus Christi Hooks. The Soddies would go on to have their first team victory on the 5th as they defeated the Hooks 7-5. Their first home game at Hodgetown took place on April 8th where they (will add if they won or lost) the Midland Rockhounds. For more information about the season schedule, tickets or job opportunities visit www.sodpoodles.com.