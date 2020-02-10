 WTAMU National Broadcasting Society Earns 14 National Finalist Nominations

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Contact: Johnny Story

[email protected]

(806) 651-3258

CANYON, Texas—With 14 finalists in their annual national competition, West Texas A&M University National Broadcasting Society has the potential to really pack the trophy case after the NBS 78th Annual Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition. Awards will be announced at the national convention awards ceremony on March 14 in Los Angeles.

Audio Studio or Live Performance Segment

“One Sessions – Blue Johnnies – Patty Melts” by Jake Boesen and Anna Parsons

“WTAMU Choir” by Rachel Widder

“Basic Audio Project” by Nathan Hoy

Audio Promos

“Live Acoustic Event Radio Promo” by Jordon Unfred and Jamie Abbott

Video Instructional/Corporate/Promotional Production

“WT Mindful Meditation” by Chase Brady, Anna Parsons and Cody Stephens

Video Studio or Live Performance Segment

“One Sessions – AJ Swope Musical Tribute – Black Crow” by Chase Brady, Katy Zimmerman and Cody Stephens

“One Sessions – Blue Johnnies – Garden of Eden” by Nathan Hoy, Jake Boesen and Anna Parsons

Video Entertainment and/or Music Program

“One Sessions – AJ Swope Musical Tribute” by Chase Brady, Katy Zimmerman and Cody Stephens

“One Sessions – Blue Johnnies” by Jake Boesen, Nathan Hoy, Anna Parsons

Video Commercials

“West Texas A&M University Homecoming” by Chase Brady, Anna Parsons and Cody Stephens

“WT Mobile App” by Chase Brady

Video Editing

“Rubber Trailer 2 Copycat” by Jordan Unfred

“Napoleon Dynamite Mock Trailer” by Rachel Widder

Drama Program Script

“A Colorful House” by Jamie Abbott

About the WTAMU Department of Communication

The WTAMU Department of Communication, home of communication studies and media communication undergraduate programs, as well as a master’s in communication program, emphasizes connections between the community and students. For more information on the WTAMU Department of Communication, please visit https://www.wtamu.edu/academics/communication.aspx.

###