New WT art exhibition showcases the versatility of printmaking

On Dec. 5, a new art exhibition called ‘Spare Change’ opened in the Dord Fitz Formal Art Gallery in West Texas A&M University’s Mary Moody Northen Hall. This exhibition includes pieces from three WT students that showcase the versatility of printmaking.

“All three artists take the spare change, those little things that accumulate into something big, and mix multiple techniques to make something completely new,” said Jon Revett, WT’s Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts and art program director.

The three students featured in the exhibition are Moth Ballew, a senior art major from Los Alamos, New Mexico; Alex Talavera, a senior art major from Amarillo; and Kenedy Wheeler, a senior art major from Flower Mound.

All three students bring their own twist to the exhibition.

“Moth starts with Polaroid photography, which she distorts into images that become the basis of her prints,” Revett said. “Alex creates unusual spaces by adding digital collages to photos of personally resonant spaces, then further abstracts them by transforming them into four-color prints. And Kenedy works with discarded objects, including recycling paper, which they then scan and digitally manipulate.”

“Free from Vanity” is an art piece by Moth Ballew, a senior art major from Los Alamos, New Mexico. Moth Ballew

“Calico Sunsets” is an art piece by Alex Talavera, a senior art major from Amarillo. Alex Talavera Navigate Left Navigate Right



Revett noted that this exhibition is the final project for these students before they graduate in December.

‘Spare Change’ will be open from Dec. 5 to Dec. 21. Fitz Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. It is open by appointment on Fridays and Saturdays. To schedule an appointment, email [email protected]. For a complete look at WT’s 2024-2025 art calendar, click here.

