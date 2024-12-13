Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Opinion Essay
Categories:

New WT art exhibition showcases the versatility of printmaking

Carlie Rutledge, Multimedia ReporterDecember 13, 2024
Kenedy Wheeler
“Driver” is by Kenedy Wheeler, a senior art major from Flower Mound.

On Dec. 5, a new art exhibition called ‘Spare Change’ opened in the Dord Fitz Formal Art Gallery in West Texas A&M University’s Mary Moody Northen Hall. This exhibition includes pieces from three WT students that showcase the versatility of printmaking.

“All three artists take the spare change, those little things that accumulate into something big, and mix multiple techniques to make something completely new,” said Jon Revett, WT’s Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts and art program director.

The three students featured in the exhibition are Moth Ballew, a senior art major from Los Alamos, New Mexico; Alex Talavera, a senior art major from Amarillo; and Kenedy Wheeler, a senior art major from Flower Mound.

All three students bring their own twist to the exhibition.

“Moth starts with Polaroid photography, which she distorts into images that become the basis of her prints,” Revett said. “Alex creates unusual spaces by adding digital collages to photos of personally resonant spaces, then further abstracts them by transforming them into four-color prints. And Kenedy works with discarded objects, including recycling paper, which they then scan and digitally manipulate.”

  • “Free from Vanity” is an art piece by Moth Ballew, a senior art major from Los Alamos, New Mexico.

    Moth Ballew
    '

  • “Calico Sunsets” is an art piece by Alex Talavera, a senior art major from Amarillo.

    Alex Talavera
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

Revett noted that this exhibition is the final project for these students before they graduate in December.

‘Spare Change’ will be open from Dec. 5 to Dec. 21. Fitz Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. It is open by appointment on Fridays and Saturdays. To schedule an appointment, email [email protected]. For a complete look at WT’s 2024-2025 art calendar, click here.

An appreciation of the arts is a critical component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World, fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. One West reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in Sept. 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, One West has raised nearly $160 million.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Press Releases
Dr. Cassidy Kilma has joined the VERO campus. She will focus on bovine health and wants to tackle the hard questions about bovine health that have been a struggle to answer.
New bovine health specialists joins Texas A&M's VERO campus
“Lost & Found” is a new art exhibition created by Younus Nomani, a new West Texas A&M University art faculty member.
New WT art exhibition puts language center stage
WT advances in the U.S. News and World Report ranking of Best Schools in the West
WT advances in the U.S. News and World Report ranking of Best Schools in the West
After the 46th annual Pigskin Revue, the WT Student Government Association will light the eternal flame to bring back a homecoming tradition.
Homecoming tradition will be rekindled
WT has seen an increase in the number of students compared to 2023.
WT sees an increase in undergrad enrollment for fall 2024
WT Spring Commencement Ceremonies Set for May 11
WT Spring Commencement Ceremonies Set for May 11
About the Contributor
Carlie Rutledge
Carlie Rutledge, Multimedia Reporter
Multimedia Reporter