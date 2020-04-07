WT Opens Community Locations for Wi-Fi Use

April 3, 2020

CANYON, Texas—Courses and services at West Texas A&M University have been made more accessible for online, at-home learning. But for those in need of internet access, officials have opened three parking lots to the public for free web access.

Drive-In Wi-Fi sites are open 24/7 to community members on the public WTCONNECT network with the “gobuffsgo” passcode, and students, faculty and staff are able to use their usual WT network source. The designated lots are those at the First United Bank Center and Mary Moody Northen Hall in Canyon and the Harrington Academic Hall in Amarillo.

“Online learning is a great tool in a time of social distancing, but internet access is still a barrier for those who rely on the University Wi-Fi network for their coursework,” James Webb, CIO at WT, said. “Network Services has been able to extend the University’s Wi-Fi to several of our parking lots as a public service for the community, faculty, staff and students. This is a great way to stay connected in a safe and secure way.”

View a campus map here to find these locations. Drive-In Wi-Fi users are asked to remain in their vehicles to follow social distancing guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control. The University Police Department will continue surveillance of campus to ensure public safety.