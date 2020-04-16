Students at WT Look Forward to Future Study Abroad

April 16, 2020

CANYON, Texas—Though the annual Fulbright Week at West Texas A&M University was cut short by limitations from the COVID-19 pandemic, two of the three scheduled speakers of the Fulbright Program were able to inspire students for a bright future abroad.

The Fulbright Program is a cultural exchange program based in the U.S. with research opportunities in more than 140 countries. The program offers various awards to U.S. citizens with a bachelor’s degree.

Visiting Fulbright speakers included Dr. Tomislav Pribanic from Croatia, hosted in the U.S. by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Dr. Victoria Bam from Ghana, hosted by Millikin University in Illinois, who came to WT’s campus March 9-12.

Dr. Pribanic’s computer science background includes artificial intelligence and robotics, so he spoke to students about 3D reconstruction using active illumination. Dr. Bam is trained in transcultural nursing, so she shared her experiences of working in Africa’s public health sector and its implications in other sectors. About 150 students from WT and 200 from the Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning (AACAL) participated in Fulbright Week.

“Fulbright Week started in 2015 as a way to host international Fulbright scholars and connect students to international scholarship and abroad opportunities. This greatly enhances not only their education but also their understanding of what it means to be a global citizen,” Laura Seals, director of the Office of Nationally Competitive Scholarships, said.

“I’m glad a few connections were made between scholars and students to give the students something to look forward to and plan for when the pandemic ends.”

In addition to insightful lectures, faculty engage with Fulbright scholars by taking them to local points of interest such as Palo Duro Canyon. Often as a result of the week, more students pursue more internationally competitive programs that enhance cultural understanding and promote academic disciplines.

For more information about the Fulbright Program or WT Nationally Competitive Scholarships, contact Laura Seals at 806-651-2587 or [email protected]