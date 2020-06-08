WTAMU Communication Students Earn Five Telly Awards

June 8, 2020

Students in West Texas A&M University’s Department of Communication won four bronze Tellys and one silver Telly at the 41st annual Telly Awards. These awards are judged by industry leaders and recognize excellence in video production. Each year, the competition features more than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents and winners represent the best work in their industries.

The Telly Awards has been showcasing the best work across television and video production since 1979. The five awards won by WT students in the 2020 competition were divided among three different videos, which are listed by title.

“WT Mobile App” won a Silver Telly for fully animated piece, and two Bronze Tellys for use of animation and student production. This video promotes the Fast Track feature within WT’s mobile app that allows prospective students to quickly learn their likelihood of acceptance and learn more about the university. Chase Brady and Maroon Productions, WT’s student video production crew, created this video.

“Kerry Moore – Communication Hall of Fame 2019” won a Bronze Telly for student production. This video highlights WT Communication Hall of Fame member Kerry Moore’s achievements. Maroon Productions and WT students Chase Brady, Anna Parsons and Cody Stephens comprised the production crew.

“Christmas at WTAMU 2019 – Gloria! Music of the Christmas Season” won a Bronze Telly for sound/sound design. This video showcases WT’s annual Christmas concert. Maroon Productions produced the film.

