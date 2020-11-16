WT’s Alex Hunt Among 22 New Texas A&M System Regents Professors, Fellows

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s Dr. Alex Hunt was named one of 22 Regents Professors and Regents Fellows for 2019-20 during The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents’ Nov. 12 meeting.

Hunt is a professor of English, the Vincent/Haley Endowed Professor of Western American Studies and director of the Center for the Study of the American West.

“Dr. Hunt invests great time and effort to championing the study of western America, to the benefit of his students, his University and to the public at large,” said Dr. Neil Terry, WT provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “He sets a strong example for his students and his fellow faculty members. We are extraordinarily pleased that the Regents have granted him this great honor.”

The Board established the Regents Professor Awards program in 1996 and the Regents Fellow Service Awards program in 1998 to recognize employees who have made extraordinary contributions to their university, or agency, as well as to the people of Texas. Regents Professors are awarded a $15,000 stipend and a special commemorative medallion bearing the seal of the

A&M System.

“These individuals exemplify the commitment to excellence in research and service that sets A&M System employees apart,” said Elaine Mendoza, Chairman of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. “I hope their example will inspire others in their own endeavors.”

Hunt said he was humbled by the honor.

“It’s an acknowledgment that the work I’ve been doing on the American West and the Texas Panhandle is important,” Hunt said. “It’s also a validation of our work at CSAW, and this award will help me further establish the center.”

In addition to Hunt, this year’s recipients of the Regents Professor Award are:

• Dr. Julia Ballenger, Texas A&M University-Commerce

• Dr. Frances Bernat , Texas A&M International University

• Dr. Jane Bolin, Texas A&M University Health Science Center

• Dr. Fred Bonner II, Prairie View A&M University

• Dr. Yassin Hassan, Texas A&M University

• Dr. Patrick Louchouarn , Texas A&M University at Galveston

• Dr. Bhimanagouda Patil, Texas A&M University AgriLife Research

• Dr. Luz Mary Rincon, Texas A&M University-Texarkana

• Dr. Susan Roberson, Texas A&M University-Kingsville

• Dr. Christine Stanley, Texas A&M University

• Dr. Gregory Stunz , Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

• Dr. David Threadgill, Texas A&M University Health Science Center

• Dr. Edward Westermann, Texas A&M University-San Antonio

• Dr. Peter Yu, Texas A&M University

This year’s recipients of the Regents Fellow Service Awards are:

• Dr. Diane Boellstorff , Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

• Mr. D. Lance Bullard, Jr., Texas A&M Transportation Institute

• Dr. Susan Chrysler, Texas A&M Transportation Institute

• Mr. John Crawford, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station

• Mr. Alphonse Davis, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

• Mr. Wes Moorehead , Texas A&M Forest Service

• Dr. Ruben Saldaña , Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

The selection process for the awards begins with a call for nominations from the chancellor. Final nominations are put forth to the chief executive officer of each respective entity. They are then subject to a System-level review consisting of academic vice chancellors and past recipients of the awards. Finally, nominations are forwarded to the chancellor and the board for final approval.

To date, 268 A&M system faculty members have been recognized with the Regents Professor Award and 157 agency professionals have received the Regents Fellow Service Award.

Previously named Regents Professors at WT have included Dr. Lal K. Almas, associate dean of the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Science; Dr. Jean A. Stuntz, professor of history; Dr. William J. Rogers, professor of environmental science; Dr. John L. Pipkin, professor of animal science and equine industry program director; Dr. Bruce Brasington, professor of history; Dr. Darlene Pulliam, professor of accounting and McCray Professor of Business; Dr. Robert Hansen, director of the School of Music; Royal R. Brantley, director of theatre; the late Dr. Charmazel Dudt, former professor of Shakespeare studies; and the late Dr. Peter Petersen, professor emeritus of history.

Prioritizing research is a key component of the University’slong-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

