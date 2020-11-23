College of Business Inducts Students into Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society
CANYON, Texas—Forty-nine students in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University were recently inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the international honor society.
Beta Gamma Sigma membership is the highest recognition a business student anywhere in the world can receive in an undergraduate or graduate program at a school accredited by AACSB International (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business).
Membership in Beta Gamma Sigma is by invitation only to business students who have met explicit academic qualifications defined by the International Honor Society’s Articles of Incorporation combined with chapter requirements relating to active leadership and/or service-learning.
Dr. Kelly McCauley, associate and Engler Professor of Management, serves as the chapter adviser. Student officers are Karlandria Edwards (president), Kate Warren (vice president), Kenneth Dei-Amoah (secretary), and Jessie Castillo (treasurer).
Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, and Joseph Peterson, a West Texas A&M University alumnus, Edward Jones financial adviser and Amarillo philanthropist, delivered speeches at the ceremony.
The students inducted this year by hometown/country are:
Anchorage, Alaska
Brandy Curtis Richards
Gilbert, Ariz.
Derek Imamura
São Paulo, Brazil
Priscilla Pinilla
Granada Hills, Calif.
Eva Lopez
Mather, Calif.
Amanda Gaudry
Oxnard, Calif.
Rachel Lambert
San Diego, Calif.
Lauren Brown
Michelle Simbajon
Santa Ana, Calif.
Eddie Solares
Tustin, Calif.
Andrew Kratzert
Centennial, Colo.
Timothy Blum
Nurmijarvi, Finland
Eemeli Jarvinen
Orlando, Fla.
Michelle Bateman-Moschella
Chicago, Ill.
Christopher Vega
Sherrard, Ill.
Craig Mowers
Beverly, Mass.
Thomas Stacy
Cambridge, Mass.
Robert Arlt
Shrewsbury, Mass.
Rahul Patel
Kathmandu, Nepal
Khem Paudel
Hackettstown, N.J.
Briana Legreide
Alamogordo, N.M.
Sierra Gentry
Albuquerque
Zachary Starkey
Santa Fe, N.M.
Rafal Proban
Canton, Ohio
Jerjuan Graham
Westerville, Ohio
Rebecca Morrisey-Sami
Jenks, Okla.
Rick McCracken
Paoli, Penn.
Soumya Roy
Elizabethton, Tenn.
Ashleigh Nave
Amarillo
Jenni Barnard
Molly Forsberg
Faith Gowdy
Kathryn Huelster
Chassidy Scasta
Thornton West
Arlington
James Rogers
Conroe
Anthony Travalent
Fort Worth
James Johnson
Frisco
Nirnay Agarwal
Groom
Emma Weinheimer
Hereford
Amanda Henderson
Houston
James Philpot
Aditya Sharma
Lubbock
Allyson Sadegur
McAllen
Matthew Dabrowski
New Braunfels
Christina Avila
Porter
Shawn Grainger
Ghana, West Africa
Kenneth Dei-Amoah
Manitowoc, Wisc.
Betsy Winga
Oshkosh, Wisc.
Colton Parr
A student-first philosophy is in line with the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.
