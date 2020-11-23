College of Business Inducts Students into Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society

Copy by Lynsee Bjork, 806-651-2526, [email protected]

Contact: Dr. Kelly McCauley, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas—Forty-nine students in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University were recently inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the international honor society.

Beta Gamma Sigma membership is the highest recognition a business student anywhere in the world can receive in an undergraduate or graduate program at a school accredited by AACSB International (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business).

Membership in Beta Gamma Sigma is by invitation only to business students who have met explicit academic qualifications defined by the International Honor Society’s Articles of Incorporation combined with chapter requirements relating to active leadership and/or service-learning.

Dr. Kelly McCauley, associate and Engler Professor of Management, serves as the chapter adviser. Student officers are Karlandria Edwards (president), Kate Warren (vice president), Kenneth Dei-Amoah (secretary), and Jessie Castillo (treasurer).

Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, and Joseph Peterson, a West Texas A&M University alumnus, Edward Jones financial adviser and Amarillo philanthropist, delivered speeches at the ceremony.

The students inducted this year by hometown/country are:

Anchorage, Alaska

Brandy Curtis Richards

Gilbert, Ariz.

Derek Imamura

São Paulo, Brazil

Priscilla Pinilla

Granada Hills, Calif.

Eva Lopez

Mather, Calif.

Amanda Gaudry

Oxnard, Calif.

Rachel Lambert

San Diego, Calif.

Lauren Brown

Michelle Simbajon

Santa Ana, Calif.

Eddie Solares

Tustin, Calif.

Andrew Kratzert

Centennial, Colo.

Timothy Blum

Nurmijarvi, Finland

Eemeli Jarvinen

Orlando, Fla.

Michelle Bateman-Moschella

Chicago, Ill.

Christopher Vega

Sherrard, Ill.

Craig Mowers

Beverly, Mass.

Thomas Stacy

Cambridge, Mass.

Robert Arlt

Shrewsbury, Mass.

Rahul Patel

Kathmandu, Nepal

Khem Paudel

Hackettstown, N.J.

Briana Legreide

Alamogordo, N.M.

Sierra Gentry

Albuquerque

Zachary Starkey

Santa Fe, N.M.

Rafal Proban

Canton, Ohio

Jerjuan Graham

Westerville, Ohio

Rebecca Morrisey-Sami

Jenks, Okla.

Rick McCracken

Paoli, Penn.

Soumya Roy

Elizabethton, Tenn.

Ashleigh Nave

Amarillo

Jenni Barnard

Molly Forsberg

Faith Gowdy

Kathryn Huelster

Chassidy Scasta

Thornton West

Arlington

James Rogers

Conroe

Anthony Travalent

Fort Worth

James Johnson

Frisco

Nirnay Agarwal

Groom

Emma Weinheimer

Hereford

Amanda Henderson

Houston

James Philpot

Aditya Sharma

Lubbock

Allyson Sadegur

McAllen

Matthew Dabrowski

New Braunfels

Christina Avila

Porter

Shawn Grainger

Ghana, West Africa

Kenneth Dei-Amoah

Manitowoc, Wisc.

Betsy Winga

Oshkosh, Wisc.

Colton Parr

A student-first philosophy is in line with the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

About West Texas A&M University

WT is located in Canyon, Texas, on a 342-acre residential campus. Established in 1910, the University has been part of The Texas A&M University System since 1990. With enrollment of more than 10,000, WT offers 60 undergraduate degree programs, 38 master’s degrees and two doctoral degrees. The University is also home to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, the largest history museum in the state and the home of one of the Southwest’s finest art collections. The Buffaloes are a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference and offers 15 men’s and women’s athletics programs.