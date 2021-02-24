Historic Gift Will Fund Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor for WT

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — In the largest gift in its history, High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation

will give $3 million to support West Texas A&M University’s nursing program.

The gift also is the fourth-largest single gift in the University’s history.

“This is a significant investment in our student nurses and our faculty — nearly double the size

of any gift the foundation has ever given,” said Dr. J. Dirk Nelson, dean of the College of

Nursing and Health Sciences. “We are humbled by their faith in us and determined to use this

gift to serve the Texas Panhandle and beyond.”

WT will recognize the gift, to be paid out over three years, by naming a floor in Harrington

Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center at Eighth Avenue and Tyler Street.

Construction and remodeling began in November on what will be known as the

Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor on the second floor of the Harrington

Center.

“This renovation on our second floor will provide us with 25,000 square feet of new labs,

classrooms, offices, study areas and more to better educate our outstanding student nurses,” said

Dr. Holly Jeffreys, head of the Department of Nursing. “We are incredibly grateful that High

Plains Christian Ministries Foundation sees the dedicated work being done by our faculty and

staff and is generously contributing to the education of the fine students who will become front-

line, essential workers throughout the city, the region and the country.”

Students and faculty will move into the facility over the summer to begin use in Fall 2021. The

total project budget is $7 million.

High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation is a part of the Baptist Community Services

organizational family. The Foundation supports the senior adult services and community

wellness programs of BCS, including Park Central and the Snack Pak 4 Kids weekend food

insecurity program.

“Baptist Community Services is excited and honored to partner through its foundation, High

Plains Christian Ministries Foundation, with West Texas A&M University and its outstanding

nursing program,” said Mike Wartes, chairman of the Baptist Community Services board of

trustees. “We feel confident that this partnership will lead to the expansion of this great program

and its development of more top-flight nurses for Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle region.”

“This $3 million naming gift from High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation represents the

second-largest gift to date since my arrival and the launch of the WT 125: From the Panhandle

to the World long-range plan,” said University President Dr. Walter Wendler. “This gift adds to

the powerful momentum of our comprehensive capital campaign that is only in its beginning

phases.”

In August, The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents gave final approval to spend

$6.5 million to renovate the Amarillo Center’s second floor. When finished, the move will place

250 undergraduate students and approximately 20 nursing faculty and staff in Amarillo, and it

will offer greater opportunities for collaboration between the nursing program and other WT

programs including communication disorders, the Panhandle Area Education Center and the

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

“High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation and Baptist Community Services are blessed to

invest in an outstanding facility for WTAMU's growing nursing program. We are confident that

this facility will complement the programs of West Texas A&M University under the

exceptional leadership and direction of President Dr. Walter V. Wendler,” said Carroll Bedwell,

chairman of the foundation’s board of trustees.

“Not only will students receive excellent training at reasonable cost, but they will also be

available to contribute to our Amarillo area medical community and the overall well-being of the

Panhandle of Texas,” Bedwell said. “This is a great day for WTAMU and the

Amarillo/Canyon area and truly one of our greatest community investments.”

Gifts such as this by High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation help build undergraduate

academic excellence, a key maxim of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the

Panhandle to the World.

