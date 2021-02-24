WT Distinguished Lecture Series to Examine Rise of Modern Conservatism Through Literary Lens

Contact: Dr. Ryan Brooks, [email protected], 806-651-2484

CANYON, Texas — An upcoming West Texas A&M University lecture will explore how post-

World War II American literature can offer insights into today’s political environment.

Dr. Bryan M. Santin, assistant professor of English at Concordia University Irvine, will present

“Postwar American Fiction and the Rise of Modern Conservatism: The Meaning of Ralph

Ellison’s (Near) Invisibility on the Right” at 7 p.m. March 2 via Zoom.

The discussion is part of WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series and hosted by the University’s

Department of English, Philosophy, and Modern Languages and Department of Political

Science and Criminal Justice.

“Santin offers a new, literary lens for thinking about events like the political victories of Ronald

Reagan in the 1980s, events which still shape the lives of college students and community

members in the 21st century,” said Dr. Ryan Brooks, WT assistant professor of English. “He is

approaching these issues as a historian of culture and ideas, not as a partisan, meaning that the

talk should be stimulating no matter your political persuasion.”

Brooks said that Santin is “asking important new questions about the politics of post-World War

II American fiction, from 1945 to the 21st century” and will help attendees gain insight into

modern conservatism as well as how literature and politics are interconnected.

Santin is the author of “Postwar American Fiction and the Rise of Modern Conservatism: A

Literary History, 1945-2008.” His scholarly writing has appeared in various academic journals

including American Quarterly and Orbit: A Journal of American Literature. He currently teaches

courses in American literature and world literature, composition and rhetoric, among others. His

research interests focus on 20th and 21st century American literature and politics, especially

related to race and ethnicity.

To attend the Zoom lecture, register by clicking here: https://bit.ly/2N7pfDl. After registering,

participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting

on Zoom.

The Distinguished Lecture Series is an important aspect of WT’s goal to serve as a learner-

centered university, part of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to

the World.

