Texas A&M Welcomes Largest Incoming Veterinary Class In The Nation

Story by Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences

The addition of 18 students in the inaugural 2+2 DVM program at the Veterinary Education, Research, and Outreach facility in Canyon brings Texas A&M’s Class of 2025 to 180 students.

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Aug. 23, 2021 — The Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (CVMBS) welcomed 180 first-year students to its Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) program today, making the Class of 2025 the largest class of veterinary students in the nation.

In addition to the 162 students beginning class in College Station, the first day of DVM classes also marks the launch of the 2+2 program, which includes 18 veterinary students who will spend the first two years of their curriculum at the new Veterinary Education, Research, and Outreach (VERO) facility on the West Texas A&M University campus in Canyon.

Through the 2+2 program, the cohort of 18 will return to College Station for the final two years of their education, which includes fourth-year clinical rotations at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital (VMTH), the state’s only veterinary teaching hospital.

“We have a standard of excellence that’s been set for over 100 years,” said CVMBS Dean Dr. John R. August. “We took the time to carefully build this program, to hire faculty who are not only excellent educators but experienced veterinary practitioners, and to make sure these students are receiving an education that lives up to those very standards.”

The start of classes at VERO reflects Texas A&M’s commitment to increasing the state’s supply of rural and large animal veterinary practitioners and is the culmination of Texas A&M’s efforts to expand its nationally ranked veterinary medical program into the Texas Panhandle and High Plains regions.

The new 22,000-square foot VERO building, which opened earlier this year on the West Texas A&M University campus, includes state-of-the-art classroom and laboratory spaces in the heart of the Panhandle.

Unique to the VERO program is that the faculty teaching at the VERO campus are also CVMBS faculty who are part of the same departments as their College Station counterparts, facilitating collaborations on curriculum and research. CVMBS faculty also will support student learning by traveling to teach at both campuses throughout the year.

CVMBS 2021 Fast Facts

Since its inception in 1916, Texas A&M’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program has graduated 8,621 Aggie veterinarians

Texas A&M veterinary students graduate with the lowest median debt in the nation

88% of Texas A&M’s veterinary students come from within the state of Texas, which represents the largest percentage of in-state students for any veterinary school in the nation (based on figures from the Class of 2024, who entered veterinary school in the fall of 2020)

The VERO building is part of the Charles W. “Doc” Graham ‘53 DVM, The Texas A&M University System Center, located on the campus of West Texas A&M University

97% of Texas A&M veterinary students passed the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE) on their first attempt in 2021, surpassing the national average pass rate of 90%.

Contact Information: Jennifer Gauntt, Director of CVMBS Communications, Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences; [email protected]; 979-862-4216