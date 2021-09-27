Alex and Cheryl Fairly, High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation Honored by WT 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Outstanding donors to West Texas A&M University were honored Sept. 23 as the University kicked off a historic fundraising campaign.

WT President Walter V. Wendler and Dr. Todd W. Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations, presented the 2020 and 2021 Pinnacle Awards as part of the rollout of the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.

The One West campaign, which will raise $125 million for WT in the next five years, will fuel the vision set out for the University in WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

“The Pinnacle Award recognizes outstanding donors who support West Texas A&M University,” Rasberry said during the ceremony. “The recipients personify the essence of philanthropy and compassion, as well as inspire others to invest in the mission of WT.”

The 2020 award, the presentation of which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was given to Cheryl and Alex Fairly.

The Fairlys, both WT alumni and members of the One West Campaign Leadership Committee, made a lead gift for Buffalo Stadium, which opened in 2019 and was named best stadium in Division II in 2020.

One of the stadium’s most visible features, the Fairly Group Club, was named in honor of the couple and their Amarillo-based risk consulting firm.

“We’re appreciative of the recognition, but frankly, we are simply sharing out of our excess with an institution that had a tremendous impact on both Cheryl’s and my life educationally, spiritually, socially and in many other ways,” Alex Fairly said. “The excellence WT has attained, and the resulting impact it has in the Panhandle of Texas, simply demand all our support, not matter how great or small.”

The 2021 award was given to High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation in recognition of its historic, $3 million gift to support the construction of the Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor at the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center. The gift, the largest-ever in HPCMF history, also provided funding for two endowed professorships: the Dr. Wesley L. Langham Professor of Nursing and the Mary Wendler Professor of Nursing Practice.

The award was accepted by Steve Dalrymple, president, CEO and chief legal officer of Baptist Community Services.

“Our foundation is honored to have received this award, and we are privileged to work in partnership with WT and its outstanding nursing program to provide quality nurses for the Texas Panhandle for many years to come,” Dalrymple said.

Previous winners include: Geneva and Stanley Schaeffer (2006), Bill and Joyce Attebury (2007), John Marmaduke (2008), Ray and Barbara Bain (2009), John G. O’Brien (2010), Helen Piehl (2011), Jack and Helene Hayward (2012), Atmos Energy and Charles K. and Barbara K. Vaughan (2013), Dyke and Terry Rogers (2014), Don and Twanna Powell (2015), The Don and Sybil B. Harrington Foundation (2016), Amarillo National Bank (2017), The Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation (2018) and Happy State Bank (2019).

About West Texas A&M University

WT is located in Canyon, Texas, on a 342-acre residential campus. Established in 1910, the University has been part of The Texas A&M University System since 1990. WT, a Hispanic Serving Institution since 2016, boasts an enrollment of about 10,000 and offers 60 undergraduate degree programs, 40 master’s degrees and two doctoral degrees. The University is also home to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, the largest history museum in the state and the home of one of the Southwest’s finest art collections. The Buffaloes are a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference and offers 14 men’s and women’s athletics programs.