WT Homecoming Queen, King Crowned 

CANYON, Texas — Agriculture majors from Florida and Turkey, Texas, were named Homecoming Queen and King on Oct. 9 at West Texas A&M University.

Ustina Guirguis, a senior agriculture media and communications major from Daytona Beach, Fla., and Branson Cruse, a junior agriculture business and economics major from Turkey, were crowned at halftime of WT’s 31-15 victory over Angelo State University in Buffalo Stadium on WT’s campus in Canyon.

Also honored during halftime of the Homecoming game: 2020 and 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award winners Dr. Sally Carmen, Scott Doores, Dr. Rickey Harman, David Schaeffer, Jerry Don Logan, Claudia Stuart and Bruce Thompson.

The Homecoming court also included Hannah Scarborough, a senior agriculture media and communications major from Decatur; Abby-Kate Hays, a junior sports and exercise science major from Boyd; Jax Brooks, a freshman student from Amarillo in the Where the Learning Continues program; and J.J. Castillo, a senior management major from Amarillo.

“The Homecoming process was an amazing experience from start to finish,” said Guirguis, who was nominated by the student organization The Darlings. “Everyone on court was delightful to work with, the parade was a surreal experience, and being on the field during halftime is a moment I won’t forget. I was overjoyed and truly shocked when they called my name when I won Homecoming Queen. It felt like a dream.”

Cruse, who was nominated by Students Assisting in Good Endeavors (SAGE), said he was “very humbled.”

“Growing up, I never really expected to get anything like that. To be chosen by my peers was really an honor,” he said.

Cruse said he chose to attend WT after his first campus visit.

“I was really impressed with the campus and with the staff,” he said. “I could tell they really cared about you and wanted you to succeed. I knew it would be a good place to call home.”

Guirguis echoed Cruse in her praise of the “welcoming environment” she found at WT.

“My high school agriculture teacher attended WT when she worked for Tyson and told me how amazing the school was. When I came to visit, I fell in love instantly with the culture of kindness that is so evident on campus, and I knew this would be the best place for me. It was scary going 22 hours from home to somewhere I didn’t know a single soul, but I knew WT would be worth the risk.”

Top entries in the annual Homecoming parade also were announced at the game:

First: Phi Delta Theta and Chi Omega

Second: Delta Zeta and Kappa Alpha

Third: Zeta Tau Alpha and Alpha Tau Omega

People’s Choice: SAGE

