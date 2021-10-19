Application Fee Waiver Available for Graduate Students Interested in WT’s College of Fine Arts, Humanities  

CANYON, Texas — Potential students interested in several West Texas A&M University Graduate School programs may win an application fee waiver by registering for an upcoming event.

WT’s Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities will host a virtual open house at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

Registration is due Oct. 22. All registered attendees will be entered in a drawing to win a waiver of their application fee.

Attendees will learn about the College’s highly competitive graduate programs in communication, English, history, music and studio art. They also will meet Dr. Jessica Mallard, the College’s dean, as well as program advisers. Potential students also will learn about the admissions process, the applicant portal and funding opportunities, including scholarships and federal need-based aid.

To register, visit wtbuffs.secure.force.com/ EventListing/?eventId= 7014z000001Pduu.

For information, email [email protected] or call 806-651-2730.