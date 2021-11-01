Senior Named WT Intern of the Year; Played Crucial Role in Maintaining Xcel Energy Power Supply 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — A West Texas A&M University electrical engineering student who played a crucial role in ensuring that power and heat stayed on in the Panhandle during the historic February blizzard that crippled the rest of the state has been named the University’s Intern of the Year.

Andrew Boggs, a senior from Amarillo, will be honored at 4 p.m. Nov. 4 in the second-floor lobby of the Engineering and Computer Science Building.

Boggs has worked at Xcel Energy since he was a senior at Caprock High School, advancing to the level of associate engineer and working as a team leader for energy supply projects.

In February, historically low temperatures, freezing rains and snow crippled Texas, but the worst effects of the storm were felt south of the Panhandle because while much of the statewide energy grid failed, Xcel Energy’s power stayed on.

“This tremendous accomplishment was due to the extraordinary team of Harrington Station, which I had the opportunity to be part of and support the effort of providing power to the families of the Panhandle,” Boggs wrote in a letter supporting his Intern of the Year nomination. “During my time with Xcel Energy, I have worked to increase the reliability of the power-plant systems. … Through my internship, I am able to affect people’s (lives) directly and develop skills … to ensure families never go without power.”

Boggs has been an “exceptional” intern, said Adam Ramos, operations manager of Xcel Energy’s Harrington Station.

“He may very well be one of the most productive, self-driven and competent interns we’ve had come through Harrington Station,” Ramos wrote. “Andrew’s duties at this point are indistinguishable from that of a full-time engineer. … For about a month, Andrew stepped up in a big way and served as one of only two engineers assigned to Harrington and successfully shouldered a great deal of the engineering department duties.”

Dr. Joshua Partheepan, assistant professor in WT’s College of Engineering, said Boggs is “an example and role model to engineering students in demonstrating excellence in academic, career and cocurricular skills.”

“Out of several of the interns I managed, I can certainly say that Andrew is one of the best and certainly very well motivated in the right direction towards greater success,” Partheepan wrote.

As Intern of the Year, Boggs will receive a $1,000 scholarship provided by Phillips 66 and will be submitted for the national Cooperative Education & Internship Association Academic Intern of the Year award.

WT’s commitment to successful, resourceful students is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.

Intern Week activities also will include an internship coffee break at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1 at the WT Career and Professional Development Office in the Student Success Center; four professional development workshops; and an Internship Best Practices workshop and luncheon at 11 a.m. Nov. 3 in the Fairly Group Club at Buffalo Stadium.

Twenty-eight other students were nominated for Intern of the Year:

Sadie Bow, senior agriculture media and communication major from Happy, who interned in WT President Walter V. Wendler’s office;

Khortni Brooks, master of professional accounting student from Amarillo, who interned at Johnson & Sheldon;

Reilly Dhaliwal, senior equine industry and business major from Boulder, Colo., who interned at Rocky Mountain Quarter Horse Association;

Janette Diaz, master of science in social work student from Amarillo, who interned at Haven Health Clinic;

Olivia Forsberg, master of professional accounting student from Amarillo, who interned with Wilson Haag, PLLC;

Tessa Gore, senior agriculture media and communication from Crawford, Colo., who interned with a Colorado State University extension agent;

Ustina Guirguis, senior agriculture media and communication from Daytona Beach, Fla., who interned with WT’s Office of Student Enrollment, Engagement and Success Office;

Ambri Harrigal, junior animal science major from Holliday, who interned with Texas A&M AgriLife;

Paige Holbrooks, senior agriculture media and communication major from Gail, who interned with Certified Angus Beef LLC Producer Communication;

Rylee Johnson, senior agriculture media and communication major from Happy, who interned with Harvest Connexion Church;

Ireland “Jade” Kirkpatrick, senior political science major from Amarillo, who interned with the Leadership Institute/Youth Leadership School;

Kordell Kraich, senior animal science major from Akron, Colo., who interned with Where Food Comes From Inc.;

Alex Kuehler, junior plant, soil and environmental science major from Groom, who interned with Todd Ag Consulting;

Kaysi LaPoint, senior animal science major from Greeley, Colo., who interned with the U.S. Department of Agriculture;

Starla Lawhon, junior wildlife biology major from Georgetown, who interned with Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education;

Mauro Limas III, senior finance major from Perryton, who interned with Northwestern Mutual;

Hannah McLochlin, senior agribusiness major from Plymouth, Ind., who interned with Covenant Show Horses;

David Mills, senior music therapy major from Midland, who interned with Sing Your Way Home;

Hailey Norvell, senior animal science major from Quanah; who interned with Texas AgriLife Extension Agency — Potter County;

Alondra Ortiz, junior chemistry major from Dumas, who interned with Xcel Energy’s System Lab;

Adriana Rademacher, senior environmental science major from Willis, who interned with the National Weather Service;

Courtney Reed, senior nursing major from Littlefield, who interned with Covenant Health;

Landry Ritchey, senior accounting and finance major from Seminole, who interned with First Financial Bank;

Hector Rivero-Figueroa, senior mechanical engineering major from Amarillo, who interned with CNS Pantex;

Chesson Sims, senior civil engineering major from Clarendon, who interned with Huseman Engineering;

Randy Stagich, a December 2020 music business graduate from Plano, who interned with The Dallas Winds;

Meagan Wells, senior exercise science major from Wellington, who interned with Heal the City Amarillo; and

Joshua Worten, senior animal science/pre-veterinary major from Lake Butler, Fla., who interned with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Amarillo).

