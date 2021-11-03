Application Fee Waiver Available for Graduate Students Interested in WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Nurses, speech and physical therapists and other healthcare providers interested in expanding their career opportunities may win an application fee waiver by registering for an upcoming event.

WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences will host a virtual open house at noon Nov. 12.

Registration is due Nov. 9. All registered attendees will be entered in a drawing to win a waiver of their application fee.

Attendees will learn about the College’s highly competitive graduate programs in communication disorders, nursing, and sports and exercise sciences. They also will hear from Dr. J. Dirk Nelson, the College’s dean, as well as program advisers. Potential students also will learn about the admissions process, the applicant portal and funding opportunities, including scholarships and federal need-based aid.

“WT is the primary provider of healthcare professionals throughout the region, particularly those working in rural healthcare, and we are excited to offer those working professionals the chance to expand their horizons and skills through the WT Graduate School,” Nelson said. “At this virtual open house, our potential students will learn how they can find new ways to play a critical role in fulfilling the healthcare needs of the Texas Panhandle.”

To register, visit sforce.co/2ZaDtsy.

For information, email [email protected] or call 806-651-2730.

This event helps focus WT’s graduate academics on regional opportunities, a key maxim in the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is being fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.

