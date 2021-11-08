Veterans, Active-Duty Personnel to Be Celebrated at WT Nov. 12 to 14 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — The U.S. military will be celebrated at West Texas A&M University’s Weekend of Appreciation from Nov. 12 to 14.

All active duty and veterans will get free admission to a series of sporting events on campus in Canyon. Veterans also will be honored with a silent tribute at 8 a.m. Nov. 13 at WT’s Veterans Memorial between Old Main and the Engineering and Computer Science Building, and at a special breakfast tailgate party at 9 a.m. Nov. 13 along 26th Street at the intersection with Russell Long Boulevard.

“We are proud to celebrate the work, the dedication and the sacrifices made by military veterans,” said Leo Reid, a veteran himself and WT’s director of veteran services. “Their devotion to service, and that shown by previous generations of veterans, have ensured that we remain a free country.”

Free admission will be offered to active-duty military and veterans with military ID or a VA card at the following:

WT Women’s Basketball at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in the First United Bank Center;

WT Women’s Volleyball at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 and 3 p.m. Nov. 13 in the First United Bank Center;

WT Men’s Basketball at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 1 p.m. Nov. 14 in the First United Bank Center; and

WT Football at 11 a.m. Nov. 13 in Buffalo Stadium.

WT’s online MBA, bachelor’s and graduate programs for veterans are among U.S. News & World Report’s best for 2021.

Meeting regional needs, including those of veterans, is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.

