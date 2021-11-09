WT Horse Judging Team First at Nationals, Highly Ranked at World Championships

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s horse judging teams successfully closed out

its season with high rankings at national and world championships this month.

One WT team was named champion at the National Reining Championship on Nov. 1 in

Oklahoma City, outranking teams from Texas A&M University, Oklahoma State and the

University of Arkansas. WT’s second team ranked sixth.

At the American Quarter Horse Association World Championship on Nov. 7, WT’s teams

ranked third and sixth overall, topping teams from Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Colorado State

and elsewhere.

“This completes a pretty spectacular year for our horse judging teams,” said Dr. John Pipkin,

Regents professor of agriculture and director of WT’s Equine Industry Program. “They showed

remarkable growth over the season, and this positions our teams as competitors to be reckoned

with in years to come.”

At the world championship, Makenzie Knipe, junior agriculture education major from New

Braunfels, ranked No. 1 in overall and performance and third in reasons. Hannah McLochlin,

senior agriculture major from Plymouth, Ind., ranked second in reasons. Calli Montague, senior

agribusiness/equine major from Mason, ranked first in reasons and second in performance. Sydni

Nilles, junior agribusiness/equine major from Fox Lake, Ill., ranked first in halter and eighth

overall. Sierra Stammen, junior agribusiness/equine major from Allen, ranked fifth in halter and

sixth in reasons. Grant “Sal” Washington, junior agribusiness/equine major from Levelland,

ranked 10th in halter.

At the national reining championship, Stammen ranked first; Grace Wolfington, junior animal

science major from Sheboygan, Wisc., ranked fourth; Quinn Dunham, junior agriculture

communications major from Greensboro, N.C., ranked fifth; and McLochlin ranked sixth.