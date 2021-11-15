WT Employees, Eligible Immediate Family Members to Receive Half-Off Tuition, Fees 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Beginning with the Summer 1 session in 2022, West Texas A&M University employees and their eligible immediate family members will receive 50 percent off tuition and mandatory fees.

This blanket tuition and mandatory fee waiver is expected to be among the most generous offered by any state college or university in Texas or The Texas A&M University System.

“As an institution of higher education, it is essential that we encourage and support higher learning for our employees and their families,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “Retaining the highest level of faculty and staff is a key component of our long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World, and we believe this new benefit will be key to our ongoing recruitment efforts.”

The waiver was developed, in part, to thank employees for their dedication and hard work in overcoming challenges over the past two years, said Dr. Neil Terry, executive vice president and provost.

“The positive road the university is on at this time is made possible by the exemplary work of numerous people across campus,” Terry said. “Plus, we know working at the University creates an explicit connection for faculty and staff but an individual or family member earning a degree from WT further enhances that institutional bond in a meaningful way.”

Dane Glenn, president of the WT Staff Council, said the policy is a “gracious thank you” to its faculty and staff.

“This is another great incentive for recruiting staff to join our Herd,” Glenn said. “This grants faculty and staff the opportunity to not only further their own schooling, but also encourages their children to pursue an academic career at WT — a quality education close-to-home and at a reduced cost.”

Full-time employees and their claimed dependents can use the waiver to pursue a first baccalaureate degree, a graduate degree or a second master’s degree or doctorate. The waiver does not apply to certificate programs, non-degree applicable courses or second bachelor’s degrees. The waiver also does not cover books, school supplies or housing and meal costs.

Other conditions, including financial aid benefits, may apply, as well. The waiver is considered a taxable benefit only for dependent graduate students, per IRS guidelines. Students must remain in good academic standing to continue qualifying for the waiver.

The University currently employs more than 1,000 full-time faculty and staff members.

Other universities around Texas offer partial waivers or scholarships that do not approach the 50-percent level to be offered by WT, whether through limited scholarships or waivers for one course per term.

