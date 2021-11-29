WT Student Art Exhibition Highlights Benefit of Hands-On Experience 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — A student art exhibition inspired by summer coursework in New Mexico will open Dec. 2.

The exhibition of bachelor of fine arts students’ work will be on view through Jan. 22 in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in Mary Moody Northen Hall at West Texas A&M University. An opening reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2.

Featured students are Rosa Strydom, a senior studio art major from Bredasdorp, South Africa; Justin Rogers, a senior studio art major from Amarillo; and Caitlin Mulkey, a senior studio art major from Amarillo.

Jon Revett, the Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts and art program director, said the exhibition demonstrates the positive effects of art school beyond learning to paint or sculpt.

“After their trip to New Mexico, these three students began working together in mutually beneficial ways,” Revett said.

The course examined the work of Emil Bisttram and New Mexico modernism in general, exposing students to “a wide breadth of artworks just a few short hours away,” Revett said.

“Justin Rogers considers himself a printmaker, Caitlyn Muley is a painter, and Rosa Strydom is a sculptor,” Revett continued. “The rich dialogue that developed about their work facilitated its success, despite the differences in media, and each artists’ work is connected to the others in some way. The result is yet another excellent exhibit highlighting the diversity of work we produce in the WT art program, and we could not be prouder of these soon-to-be-graduates.”

Fitz Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays during the fall and spring semesters and by appointment Fridays, Saturdays and over the holiday break.

