WT Nursing Alumni Sought for 50th-Anniversary Kickoff Event 

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University nursing alumni are invited to tour the University’s state-of-the-art Amarillo facility ahead of the Department of Nursing’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

WT-trained nurses will gather for an ice cream happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 in Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St.

In addition to touring the new Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor, alumni will mingle with faculty and students who will graduate Dec. 11 during WT commencement ceremonies.

“WT has provided about 70 percent of all nurses in the Texas Panhandle, not to mention countless others who have moved further away to provide healthcare for people around the world,” said Dr. Holly Jeffreys, head of the WT Department of Nursing. “As we prepare to officially celebrate 50 years of educating these essential frontline workers, we want to make sure we haven’t lost track of any of our alumni, and we also want to allow those alums living in this area the chance to see where WT Nursing is going in the future.”

Meeting regional needs, including those in health sciences, is a key mission laid out in the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One Westcomprehensive fundraising campaign.

About West Texas A&M University

