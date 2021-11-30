WT Storytellers to Host Holiday Event at Creek House Honey Farm 

Contact: Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University students will host a special holiday storytelling event at Creek House Honey Farm, 5005 Fourth Ave. in Canyon.

This family-friendly event, scheduled from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5, will include holiday stories for people of all ages.

“Attendees should expect a variety of tales that will include the story behind some holiday traditions, audience participation and puppets,” said Paula Schlegel, associate lecturer of communication studies. “Many of the stories told are not found in a book.”

Storytelling will take place in the event room of Creek House Honey Farm, which is separated from the restaurant and store area, providing a safe environment for kids while parents enjoy other parts of the venue if they choose.

Students will share the art of storytelling through Christmas stories that engage the audience.

“Storytelling is interactive,” Schlegel said. “This interaction between the teller and the audience creates a land of enchantment through active imagination.”

The event is part of a busy weekend of holiday activities in Canyon. WT’s annual Festival of Lights kicks off the season at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall, north of Old Main and near the Hayward Spirit Tower.

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s Christmas Open House will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4, and Canyon Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in Canyon events will kick off at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 4, concluding with the Parade of Lights at 6:30 p.m. around the downtown square.

WT’s Chamber Singers will give a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex.

Finally, the WT Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert, “Music of the Christmas Season,” will be held at 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 5 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall. Admission is free, but tickets are required.

