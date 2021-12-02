WT New Student Orientation Dates Set; Registration Now Open 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Looking to join the Buffalo herd? Registration is now open for New Student Orientation sessions for 2022 at West Texas A&M University.

Incoming freshmen can sign up for nine different NSO sessions to be held between May and August.

“NSO is the one of the first hands-on experiences our freshmen will have on campus,” said Amanda Lawson, WT assistant director of new student and transfer orientation. “The students can have their questions answered while getting to know the campus and making new friends.”

To attend, interested students must visit wtamu.edu/nso to complete a pre-orientation information module and select a date.

Up to 180 students can be accommodated at each session. Sessions are a day-and-a-half long and can either include all six of WT’s Colleges or three of the colleges at a time to offer students more flexibility in scheduling.

Upcoming NSO sessions will include:

May 13-14 for all Colleges;

June 2-3 for Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business and College of Engineering;

June 9-10 for College of Education and Social Sciences, College of Nursing and Health Sciences and Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities;

June 16-17 for Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, College of Nursing and Health Sciences and College of Engineering;

June 23-24 for Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Engler College of Business, Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities and College of Nursing and Health Sciences;

June 30-July 1for Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, College of Education and Social Sciences and College of Engineering;

July 18-19 for all Colleges;

Aug. 4-5 for College of Education and Social Sciences, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities and Engler College of Business; and

Aug. 15-16 for all Colleges.

