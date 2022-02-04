Spring ’22 Executive Team Announced for WT’s Student-Run PR Firm 

Copy by 1910 PR, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — 1910 PR, the student-run public relations firm at West Texas A&M University, has announced its new executive leadership team for the spring 2022 semester.

Hannah Valencia, Adam Jiwa and Claudia Hicks will lead the 1910 PR staff as they serve clients for the spring semester.

Valencia, a senior communication studies major from Santa Rosa, Calif., will serve as the new executive director for 1910 PR. She previously served as assistant director for the firm in the fall 2021 semester.

“I am excited to be a part of 1910 PR for another semester,” Valencia said. “We have a larger team this semester, which allows us to take on more clients and make the best use of everyone’s unique skill sets.”

Jiwa, a master’s student in the Department of Communication, will serve as an assistant director for 1910 PR. He is a native of Canyon and received his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from WT in December.

“I am thrilled to be an assistant director to 1910 PR for the Spring ’22 semester,” Jiwa said. “I am graced by the chance to update my own current skill set to help those in my community and within WT.”

Hicks, a senior communication studies—strategic communication major, will also serve as an assistant director this semester. She is a native of Amarillo and is currently an online student based in San Antonio.

“I am so excited to be joining the 1910 PR team for this semester,” Hicks said. “I am looking forward to working with such an amazing group of people.”

1910 PR was founded in spring 2017 and is nationally recognized by the Public Relations Student Society of America. The student-run PR firm provides opportunities for hands-on training in the field of public relations with real work for clients, including the WT Distinguished Lecture Series and the Department of Communication . Each semester, student staff members create content, manage social media, and plan events, among other services.

1910 PR is among the regionally responsive academic programs that fulfill the mission of WT, as outlined in the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is being fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised more than $85 million.

About 1910 PR

As the student-run PR firm of West Texas A&M University, 1910 PR provides students with hands-on experience in public relations, while aiding the university and the greater Canyon/Amarillo community through digital media management, content creation and event planning. The firm’s mission is to integrate professional communication skills, creativity and knowledge to provide solid foundations for clients in the Texas Panhandle.

About West Texas A&M University

WT is located in Canyon, Texas, on a 342-acre residential campus. Established in 1910, the University has been part of The Texas A&M University System since 1990. WT, a Hispanic Serving Institution since 2016, boasts an enrollment of about 10,000 and offers 59 undergraduate degree programs, 39 master’s degrees and two doctoral degrees. The University is also home to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, the largest history museum in the state and the home of one of the Southwest’s finest art collections. The Buffaloes are a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference and offers 14 men’s and women’s athletics programs.