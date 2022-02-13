Choosing the perfect outfit for your Valentine’s date

Bowling: Bowling brings the perfect combination of playful and competitive spirit. Nothing screams confidence like flowy, high-waisted jeans with a crop-top and your favorite pair of sneakers. For a bonus styling tip, you can combine with a red cap and layered silver necklaces.

For the last couple of years, Valentine’s Day has been anything but exciting. Couples and friends alike have celebrated this day in a restrained kind of way, with the holiday consisting of takeout and romantic movies at home. However, in 2022, the holiday will hopefully go back to “normal” (or at least what normal feels like now). This holiday of love – and we mean all types of love – is bound to promise fun group activities to celebrate with a Galentine’s date night, fancy restaurants, and bottomless brunch.

In the rush of it all, it might be a good idea to start making plans, and that includes brainstorming your perfect outfit. From taking a pottery class to enjoying the outdoors through a Palo Duro Canyon hike, these outfits are bound to impress. This Valentine’s Day, make the most of your outfit by bringing your unique personality into the many accessories you wear.

“Anything with pink and red in it,” WT junior Ellee Reeves said of her favorite Valentine’s Day outfit. She also mentioned how excited she was for this “semi-normal” Valentine’s Day. “Just being able to touch and hug people without having to worry about anything,” Reeves said.

Whatever Valentine’s Day date you decide on, make sure your clothes represent your essence. If you’re still unsure about where to take your special someone, take a look at 10 Valentine’s date destinations in Amarillo for some of the best local places to visit.