WT’s One West Campaign Scores Local Advertising Honors

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s One West campaign took home five honors at the 2022 American Advertising Awards.

One West—WT’s historic, $125 million comprehensive fundraising campaign—scored a gold, two silver and two bronze awards at the Feb. 17 ceremony, hosted by American Advertising Federation‑Amarillo.

AAF’s three-tier, national competition starts locally, with businesses, nonprofits, students and others vying for recognition as the best in their markets.

“A Gold ADDY is recognition of the highest level of creative excellence and is judged to be superior to all other entries in the category. Entries that are also considered outstanding and worthy of recognition receive a Silver ADDY,” according to AAF.

Gold award winners automatically advance to the district competition.

“I am proud of my team. These ADDY awards are affirmation of our creativity and vision that bring the One West campaign to life with the warm colors, heartfelt stories and rich history of the Texas Panhandle and its University,” said Kelly Carper Polden, WT’s assistant vice president for communication and marketing.

WT’s gold ADDY was won in integrated branded content campaign, covering the full scope of the advertising elements for its One West campaign. The campaign’s logo and the copywriting in the primary campaign brochure netted silver ADDYs. The invitation to the Sept. 23 launch event and the official campaign video each won bronze ADDYs.

WT team members recognized in the awards include Polden; Chip Chandler, senior communications specialist; Caitlin Doyle, senior graphic designer; Darcy Lively, content coordinator and producer; Alyssa Mince, print shop technician; Dwanya Pierce, graphic designer; Chris Rea, web director; and Meghan Watts, print shop manager.

Additionally, WT students won 13 ADDYs — eight silvers, four golds and one special judges award. (See related release.) Plus, Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, which is under the umbrella of WT through the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle, won six ADDYs.

“The awards recognize the outstanding leadership and attention in the University’s communication and marketing division,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations. “Advancing the excellent brand of WT on behalf of the students, faculty, staff, alumni and communities of this region is essential as the Panhandle’s University.”

One West fuels the vision of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

About West Texas A&M University

WT is located in Canyon, Texas, on a 342-acre residential campus. Established in 1910, the University has been part of The Texas A&M University System since 1990. WT, a Hispanic Serving Institution since 2016, boasts an enrollment of about 10,000 and offers 59 undergraduate degree programs, 39 master’s degrees and two doctoral degrees. The University is also home to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, the largest history museum in the state and the home of one of the Southwest’s finest art collections. The Buffaloes are a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference and offers 14 men’s and women’s athletics programs.