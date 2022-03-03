Taoist Philosopher in Spotlight for WT’s Great Books Series in March 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — The modern applications of an ancient Chinese philosopher’s works will be the focus of the March installment of West Texas A&M University’s Great Books Series.

Dr. Daniel Bloom, Great Books organizer and associate professor of philosophy, will lead the discussion of Taoist thinker Zhuang Zhou, otherwise known as Zhuangzi or Chuang Tzu, at 7 p.m. March 8 via Zoom.

“His writings, while approaching the world in a manner vastly different from most modern views, are strikingly easy to relate to, or at least I find them to be so,” Bloom said. “I think he provides us with ample material for discussion, even in the brief excerpts we will read.”

The discussion series — sponsored by the Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages — is open to those who either have or haven’t read the book, Bloom said.

WT professors and guest lecturers lead the monthly discussions.

The series began in 2011 and is traditionally held in person on the second Tuesday of the month at Burrowing Owl Books, 7406 S.W. 34th Ave., Suite 2B, in Amarillo. It shifted to Zoom during the Covid-19 pandemic; a return to in-person meetings is expected to occur in coming months.

To register for the March discussion, email Bloom at [email protected].

