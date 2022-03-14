TFE Times: WT Business Graduate Degree Among Best in Country 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — For a fifth consecutive year, a West Texas A&M University graduate program in business landed at No. 2 in rankings compiled by a prestigious analyst.

WT’s master of science in finance and economics has been in the Top 10 for a total of eight consecutive years for TFE Times, an online news platform that’s considered one of the world’s foremost academia media companies.

WT ranked behind Columbia University and ahead of such schools as Brandeis International Business School; University of California, Santa Cruz; and University of Colorado—Denver.

“Our dynamic program is designed to meet the needs of students in an ever-changing global environment,” said Dr. Anne Macy, the Gene Edwards Professor of Finance in WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business. “This ranking and others like it show potential students and employers that we stay on the cutting edge of financial and economic analyses and techniques.”

The components used to measure rankings include GMAT scores, mean starting salary and bonus, mean undergraduate GPA, acceptance rate, full time graduates employed at graduation and full-time graduates employed three months after graduation.

This is only the latest in a string of accolades for programs in the Engler College of Business. The master of science in finance and economics and the master of professional accounting ranked No. 4 in Texas and No. 30 overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 rankings, and the MBA program also ranked No. 4 in the state.

Intelligent.com ranked 52 WT programs among the best in the country, including several business degrees. The Princeton Review ranked WT’s online MBA program at No. 19 on its Top 50 list, the fourth consecutive year the University has made the Top 25 ranking on the prestigious list.

Quality programs are the cornerstone of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.

