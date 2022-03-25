WT Dining Services Launches Mobile Ordering  

Contact: Michael Ives, 806-651-2715, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Aramark will launch mobile ordering for Chick-fil-A, Which Wich, and Pony Express Burritos March 24, 2022, in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center at West Texas A&M University.

WT Dining Services and the Buffalo Gold Card office have made mobile ordering available to students, faculty, staff and community members at the three locations. Mobile ordering is done through the Transact Mobile Ordering App, free and available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Students, faculty and staff can log in with Buff ID numbers, pay with Dining Dollars, Buff Cash, and even credit or debit cards can be added as a form of payment. Guests can also create a Transact mobile account and add their credit or debit card information for payment.

All menu options are available to order or customize, with customers going through a minimal number of steps to complete an order.

Chick-fil-A requires customers to check in after they place their order to ensure freshness. Pick-up times for Which Wich and Pony Express Burritos are listed when the order is complete.

“We are excited to add mobile ordering on campus to better serve our customers,” said Michael Ives, food service director. “This new feature will not only serve the students on campus, but also faculty, staff and the Canyon community.”

