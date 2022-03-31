WT Students, Faculty to Display Art in Annual AMoA Exhibition 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Dozens of West Texas A&M University student artists will hang their works in an annual joint exhibition with Amarillo College opening April 8 at Amarillo Museum of Art.

The AC/WT Student/Faculty Exhibition will hang through April 24 at the museum, 2200 S. Van Buren St. in Amarillo.

An opening reception will begin at 6:30 p.m. April 8. Jon Revett, the Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts and art program director, and Dr. Amy Von Lintel, professor of art history, will lead a gallery talk at 6:45 p.m. about the WT works on view, followed by a 7 p.m. discussion about the AC works.

In all, 52 works by 32 students were chosen by eight WT faculty members to hang in the exhibition.

“The accepted works represent cornucopia of media, including graphic design, digital art, printmaking, photography, drawing, and sculpture, showing that our art students are excelling across the board,” Revett said. “The art faculty is proud and excited to be showing along with them.”

Six WT faculty members also will hang works in the show: Revett; Rob Weingart, instructor of art; Marcus Melton, associate professor of art; Anna Lemnitzer, assistant professor of art and design; Misty Gamble, assistant professor of 3-D art; and Michael Longhofer, instructor of art.

The AC/WT joint exhibition has been held regularly since 1972.

“The exhibition showcases the best works from current students and faculty,” said Alex Gregory, AMoA curator of art. “Students learn to prepare work for the exhibition and gain a sense of pride in sharing their work with the community in the professional setting of the museum.”

WT students participating in the exhibition include: Lauryn Ammerman, senior studio art major from Borger; Mariah Aytch, senior graphic design from Amarillo; Adrian Ballesteros, senior graphic design from Amarillo; Tiahna-Dawn Brecheisen, senior studio art major from Amarillo; Ann Callen, graduate studio art student from Amarillo; Cesar Chavez, senior graphic design from Amarillo; Loc Dao, senior studio art from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Trinity DeLuna, senior graphic design major from Amarillo; John Flatt, junior graphic design major from Canyon; Karime Gomez, senior graphic design major from Amarillo; Dylan Green, sophomore studio art major from Dumas; Samuel Gutierrez, freshman graphic design major from Lubbock; Elvina Hernandez, sophomore studio art and management major from Wellington; Deandre Jones, junior graphic design from Amarillo; Abigail Key, junior graphic design major from Amarillo; Pedro Lopez, senior studio art major from Perryton; Lisa Lynch, graduate student from Canyon; Joey Martinez, graduate studio art student from Amarillo; Chasely Matmanivong, graduate studio art student from North Richland Hills; Kayleigh Maxie, senior art education major from Amarillo; McKenna McClenny, junior graphic design major from Amarillo; Robert Merriman, graduate studio art student from Amarillo; Kayla Monds, sophomore studio art major from Pampa; Angel Pulido, junior graphic design major from Amarillo; Ana Ramirez, junior studio art major from Perryton; Austyn Rogers, senior graphic design major from Lubbock; Carolynn Salazar, graduate art history student from Canyon; Megyn Shadden, freshman graphic design major from Hale Center; Marcia Tippit, graduate studio art student from Canyon; Phuc Truong, senior studio art major from Canyon; Kenedy Wheeler, sophomore studio art major from Flower Mound; and Boston Wood, senior graphic design major from Canadian.

