Senior Art Students to Explore Digital Creation in WT Art Show 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — A West Texas A&M University student artist will take viewers into a digitally created fantasy realm in a new exhibition opening April 28.

The spring bachelor of fine arts exhibition will hang through May 21 in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in Mary Moody Northen Hall. An opening reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. April 28.

Manfredd Maier, a senior art major from Amarillo, will be featured in “Unearthly Traveling,” a collection of digital paintings of fantasy landscapes.

“While all of this work was created on an iPad, Maier spends as much time on these pieces as he would an actual painting and blurs the line between digital and analog processes further by having these illustrations printed on canvas, varnished and framed,” said Jon Revett, the Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts and art program director.

The exhibition also will include works by seniors of the graphic design program: Adrian Ballesteros of Amarillo; Cesar Chavez of Amarillo; Tanner Mahan of Canyon; Brooke Moore of Amarillo; Matthew Rivers of Stinnett; Ajia Talton of Dallas; Angie Snow of Amarillo; and Caroline Keenan-Kingston of Amarillo.

“By presenting a collection of digital works from both a studio artist and graphic designers, we highlight the vital role of technology in art,” Revett said. “The art program is very proud of all of these students, and glad that they all get to present their hard work at the end of their time with us.”

Fitz Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through May 5 and by appointment Fridays and Saturdays and from May 6 through 21. Email [email protected].

Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key mission of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.

About West Texas A&M University

WT is located in Canyon, Texas, on a 342-acre residential campus. Established in 1910, the University has been part of The Texas A&M University System since 1990. WT, a Hispanic Serving Institution since 2016, boasts an enrollment of about 10,000 and offers 59 undergraduate degree programs and more than 40 graduate degrees, including two doctoral degrees. The University is also home to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, the largest history museum in the state and the home of one of the Southwest’s finest art collections. The Buffaloes are a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference and offers 14 men’s and women’s athletics programs.