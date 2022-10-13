Join Amarillo Public Library and Panhandle PBS for a special screening and discussion of “Witness”

Amarillo Public Library presents a free, special screening of the Panhandle PBS documentary

“Witness,” the story of one local man’s grandmother and her courage during World War II.

Explore the life and impact of Maria Madi in “Witness” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the

Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W 45 th. in Amarillo.

Maria Madi was a Hungarian doctor who hid her Jewish friend and the woman’s nephew during

the Nazi occupation of Budapest. Decades later, Panhandle PBS interviewed the boy that Madi

saved about his memories of the Holocaust and Madi’s bravery. The show explores these

stories, as well as tales told in Madi’s 16 diary notebooks, with context provided by a historian

from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. There will be a discussion following the

screening, moderated by program producer/host Karen Welch of Panhandle PBS, with special

guest Steve Walton, Madi’s grandson.

This screening is a part of a series of educational programs organized by the Amarillo Public

Library around the “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibition at the Downtown Library, on

display from Sept. 17 – Oct. 23. For more information about the exhibition and related events,

visit amarillolibrary.org or call (806)378-3089. For more information about the Ken Burns, Lynn

Novick and Sarah Botstein film, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” including viewing opportunities,

local content, national virtual events and educator resources, visit

panhandlePBS.org/USandtheHolocaust or call (806)371-5479.