New+Ag+Communications+Minor+Available+for+WT+Students+Beginning+Fall+2023

CANYON, Texas — A new minor at West Texas A&M University will help train students to be the voice behind the industry that feeds the world.

Beginning in Fall 2023, the Department of Agricultural Sciences in the Paul Engler College of Agricultural and Natural Sciences will offer a new minor in agricultural media and communication. This minor will be available to all students regardless of College and major.

“A minor in agricultural media and communication is a great addition to any degree plan because it helps students learn skills necessary in any workplace,” said Dr. Troy Tarpley, assistant professor of agricultural media and communication. “By taking classes in the minor, students will learn to communicate effectively with peers and industry leaders, as well as learn marketable skills such as AP-style writing, social media marketing, photography, videography and video editing, graphic design and so much more.”

The minor includes 18 hours of course work in video production, digital media, professional growth, photography, ag technology and more.

The agricultural media and communication degree is a bridged program between the Department of Agricultural Sciences and the Department of Communication in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. This program is based on hands-on learning and gives students the unique opportunity to practice tangible skills that they will use in their future careers. There are currently 60 students in the program.

The Department of Agricultural Sciences is located in the agricultural heart of the nation and boasts eight diverse programs dedicated to giving students the knowledge they need to fuel the world. With programs ranging from animal science to plant, soil and environmental science and everything in between, the department provides students the opportunity for personal development and preparation for careers in agriculture and related industries. The program serves almost 1,000 students and prides itself on excellent faculty who provides the students an educational opportunity rarely found at a regional university.

For information, contact Advising Services at 806-651-5300 or [email protected]; Tarpley at [email protected]; or Dr. Tanner Robertson, associate professor of agricultural media and communication, at [email protected].

